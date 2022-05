SPOKANE, Wash.– If you feel like it hasn’t warmed up much during the month of May, you’d be right. Spokane is on pace to have the coldest month of May since the early 2010s and is close to assuring a spot in the top 10 for coldest Mays on record. Remember, April was the 9th coldest on record. Spring as...

SPOKANE, WA ・ 8 HOURS AGO