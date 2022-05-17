ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

The Columbus Museum to host Alma Thomas exhibition, Sand Unshaken

By Nicole Sanders
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41XRGd_0fgOKcsK00

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — The Columbus Museum will hold an art exhibition created by American artist and Columbus native, Alma Thomas.

Children’s Traveling Book Festival returns to Columbus

According to Amanda Gilchrist with The Columbus Museum, Sand Unshaken will open on on May 21, 2022 and will run until Oct. 2, 2022. It is meant to complement another art exhibition named Alma W. Thomas: Everything Is Beautiful, opening on July 1, 2022.

Sand Unshaken presents “approximately 225 artifacts from the Thomas and Cantey families uncovering details of their lives as members of the Black middle class”, according to Luz Castillo with Finn Partners. These artifacts include family portraits, books, musical instruments used by family members, furnishings from the Thomas home, and a locket purchased by Thomas’s grandfather for her grandmother while both were enslaved.

The Columbus Museum has also created a driving tour, which includes 25 landmarks related to Thomas and her family. The tour stops in Rose Hill, Lincoln Park, the historic site of St. John AME Church, Sixth Avenue School, John Thomas’s saloon and the passenger train depot, along with various other locations.

Columbus National Infantry Museum to host Memorial Day Tribute, Paver Dedication Ceremony

Rebecca Bush, Curator of History and Exhibitions manager at The Columbus Museum, says the exhibition provides insight into Thomas’s childhood.

Sand Unshaken reveals a far more complex story about Alma Thomas and her family than is usually told.” said Bush. “Thomas experienced the racial discrimination that affected all African Americans in the Deep South during Jim Crow, but her family’s unique social position and determination to build a Black middle class offered her more opportunities than most of her peers. This exhibition provides insight into how Thomas’s childhood and family legacy in Columbus shaped her lifelong creativity.”

For more information on Sand Unshaken, visit The Columbus Museum website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
claytoncrescent.org

Spivey Splash ribbon-cutting at noon

County leaders will hold a ribbon-cutting for the brand-new Spivey Splash Water Park at International Park today, Wednesday, at 12 noon. The park, which feature’s Georgia’s longest Lazy River at 1,279 feet, plus one of Georgia’s only two Flow Riders for bodyboarding and surfing, will open to the public on Saturday, May 28 at 10 a.m. The address is 2300 Highway 138, Jonesboro.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Boys and Girls Club breaks ground on new teen center

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley broke ground on a new teen center in Columbus on Tuesday. The 6,800 square foot facility will bear the name of a long-time member of the organization’s board of directors. The Teen Center is the latest addition to the North Columbus Boys […]
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, GA
Entertainment
Local
Georgia Entertainment
City
Columbus, GA
13WMAZ

Service with a Smile: Carl Randolph at El Bronco in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The service industry was hit hardest during the pandemic between supply chain problems, finding employees, and even just getting people in the door. In our 'Service with a Smile' series, we're highlighting restaurant employees who dug deep and gave people a positive experience, keeping them coming back again and again and again...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority donates $100K to Atlanta's Morris Brown College

ATLANTA - Atlanta's Morris Brown College is getting a boost thanks to the members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. Wednesday, the sorority announced that they will be donating $100,000 to the Atlanta HBCU for scholarships and other operational needs. "Alpha Kappa Alpha is pleased to make this donation to...
ATLANTA, GA
opelikaobserver.com

A Mayor, a Mentor and the “First Food Truck in America”

OPINION –– With the advent of popular Food Truck Fridays in Opelika, and with Auburn also having such events, I think about my college job. It featured a colorful mayor, a wise mentor and a much-loved food truck dating back to 1888. The politician, the copy editor and the eight-seat food truck interacted with each other. So did I, from 1978 to 1981. This was in Providence, Rhode Island, less than 10 miles from my home.
OPELIKA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alma Thomas
thecitymenus.com

Newnan-Coweta Chamber Celebrates Grand Opening of The Original Hot Dog Factory

Recently the Newnan-Coweta Chamber celebrated a ribbon cutting and grand opening of The Original Hot Dog Factory /Spice Wing! Owned by a brother and sister duo, The Original Hot Dog Factory serves 18 Different styles of hot dogs including Beef, Chicken, Polish, Bratwurst, Veggie. They are located at 214 Bullsboro Drive in Newnan. Please join the Newnan-Coweta Chamber in welcoming this delicious new restaurant to our community!
NEWNAN, GA
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Fried Chicken Restaurants in Columbus, Georgia

This list is based on prior customer reviews. There is a heaven for southern food and fried chicken lover, and we call it “Netta’s restaurant.” Here you will get authentic tastes cooked and recipes by real American-African people. This is usually enough for a southern fried chicken lover. But if you want more, do let us know!
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Exhibition#Musical Instruments#The Columbus Museum#American#Sand Unshaken#Finn Partners#St John Ame Church
WRBL News 3

Hazy sunshine: A plume of Saharan dust is on the way

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Here we go again! A plume of dust from the Sahara Desert will travel across the Atlantic Ocean and into the Gulf of Mexico by this weekend and early next week.  States across the Southeast will notice a little more haze in the atmosphere but the overall concentration of dust will be fairly […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Chattahoochee Valley Community College to offer STEAM camp in June

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – In June, Chattahoochee Valley Community College will be offering a STEAM, or Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math, summer camp. The theme for the camp is Cruising to Career Exploration. CVCC is accepting applications for the camp from students in grades 5-8. Officials said they are excited to offer these […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Get Fired Up For Burger Wars

OPELIKA — Opelika Rotary Club has hosted the annual food event “Burger Wars” in beautiful downtown Opelika for years. From the start, Burger Wars was a hit with both the grillers wanting to show off their best burgers and the hungry crowd that would purchase tasting tickets and attempt to sample as much as possible.
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Columbus officials continue search after man jumps into Chattahoochee River

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The search continues after an unknown man jumped into the Chattahoochee River Tuesday night. On May 17, at about 10:30 p.m., Columbus officials responded to a call regarding a man jumping off the 14th Street pedestrian bridge into the Chattahoochee River. According to authorities, multiple witnesses...
COLUMBUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
huntingdon.edu

Former President Allen K. Jackson Dies

Montgomery, Ala.—Huntingdon College learned this week of the death of former president Dr. Allen Keith Jackson, May 5, 2022, in Meridian, Idaho. Dr. Jackson served as president of Huntingdon College from 1968 until his retirement in 1993. He was 89. Dr. Jackson earned his undergraduate degree from the University...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

WATCH: Memorial to honor fallen officers to be held in Columbus May 17

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Fraternal Order of Police Auxiliary is holding a service in Columbus to honor fallen law enforcement officers on Tuesday. 133 fallen law enforcement officers and seven fallen Canine officers will be honored during the memorial service. Speakers for the event will include Mayor Skip Henderson, Chief of Police Freddie Blackmon, Chief of […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy