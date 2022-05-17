ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodlawn, MD

Fire officials: 7 people -- including officers, EMTs -- hospitalized after explosion in Woodlawn

By Kim Dacey
Wbaltv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWOODLAWN, Md. — An explosion Monday night was so powerful it managed to damage half-dozen businesses in a Woodlawn shopping center, sending six first responders and a suspect to hospitals. Baltimore County police said officers responded around 9:15 p.m. to Libra Nails and Spa in the 1700 block...

www.wbaltv.com

