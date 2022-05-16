ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

The Weekend Guide: Hiking, Wildlife, and Mile-High Biscuits in Salt Lake City

visitsaltlake.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally posted on https://www.cntraveler.com/story/weekend-guide-salt-lake-city. Thanks to an influx of relocating professionals and a higher-than-average birth rate, Utah ranks as America’s youngest state. That youthful energy is shaking up the reputation of Salt Lake City, a capital that had long been dismissed as sleepy and old-fashioned. Urban-centric, green-thinking locals are reinvigorating once...

www.visitsaltlake.com

gastronomicslc.com

New Murray food hall amongst latest food openings

It’s been a busy old month since the last roundup of new openings in Utah; if you’ve managed to snaffle your way through all twenty in the weeks since, well, in short order: what’s wrong with you? I salute you. Can I join you? Yes, yes, stop with the blathering, you’re here to unearth what’s next to eat. Here it is. Oh that burrito? You’ll need to keep reading to find out…
MURRAY, UT
ABC4

Strong winds usher in big changes

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! We have changes on deck for the state as an organized cold front takes aim at Utah today.  The front will open the door for significantly cooler air to move into the state, so temperatures will run about 10 degrees cooler in northern Utah, but it won’t […]
UTAH STATE
dishingpc.com

Spring into Summer with New Menu’s Around Town

Like it or not, the snow is just about all melted, but don’t worry. Park City and the surrounding mountains are just as glorious in the summer months as in the winter! There is hiking, mountain biking, and outdoor concerts to enjoy, as well as vibrant menus showcasing warm-weather ingredients.
PARK CITY, UT
ABC4

Gadget seen on ‘Shark Tank’ may help Utahns save water

UTAH (ABC4) – Drought conditions continue to plague Utah and other western states so many are left wondering how they can help save water. One “as seen on Shark Tank” gadget can help save time, energy, and water. ABC4 spoke with Cyndi Bray, the inventor of ‘Wad-Free’. Bray created her invention after spending hours rewashing […]
UTAH STATE
domino

Gen-Zers Are Indeed Buying Houses in the City Predicted to Be Most Popular in 2022

At the end of 2021, all eyes were still on Austin as the city in America where everyone wanted to move. In fact, the market there was so hot that one homeowner’s house value jumped $100,000 in less than a year. But these days, at least when it comes to young, first-time buyers, moving out West is more appealing than settling down in the Lone Star State. According to the latest data from Lending Tree, Gen-Zers (those born between 1997 and 2012) are in favor of putting down roots in Salt Lake City. The news shouldn’t come as a total shock, as just this past December, Realtor.com’s team of forecasters predicted it would be the most popular place to buy a home this year, thanks to its scenic biking and hiking trails and easy access to outdoor recreation.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Utah’s own Top Gun pilot

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – It’s been nearly 40 years since the original Top Gun movie came out. For one Utah man though, it has nearly been the same amount of time since he served in the Top Gun program. The Top Gun program was created in 1969 as a way to reduce aviation deaths and […]
BOUNTIFUL, UT
ABC4

Newly remodeled store celebrates grand opening in Utah

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Residents of Spanish Fork are officially invited to start saving money and living better at the area’s new newly remodeled Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 898 S 2550 E as the much-anticipated project is now complete. The Spanish Fork Walmart will host a celebratory event open to the public on […]
SPANISH FORK, UT
ABC4

Tire prices skyrocket in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Car prices continue to rise in our supply-choked, high demand market. Shoppers may now also have to spend more than they would like on new tires. ABC4 spoke with Nate Nickel, a manager at Big O Tires in Cottonwood Heights, UT. Nickel says that tire prices have gone up “like […]
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
ABC4

Utah experts speak in COVID-19 Community Update

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As COVID-19 cases continue to ride throughout Utah and the rest of the nation, concern is peaking among healthcare professionals, Today, two of the states leading infectious disease experts, Dr. Brandon Webb from Intermountain Healthcare and Dr. Andrew Pavia from University of Utah Health and Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital spoke […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

The Justice Files: The mysterious death of Austin Lockey

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – It was a typical Monday morning for Austin Lockey. By the end of the day, it wasn’t normal. He was found dead at his desk and his family is unsatisfied with the police investigation and is still seeking answers. “My brother Austin, he’s a former marine, served our country […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
8newsnow.com

Allegiant announces new, nonstop route to Provo, Utah

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Allegiant Airlines announced Tuesday it’s offering new nonstop flights between Las Vegas and Provo, Utah beginning Aug. 18. The Las Vegas-based air carrier is offering an introductory one-way fare of $29 if you book a flight by Thursday, May 19, and fly before Jan. 26, 2023.
PROVO, UT

