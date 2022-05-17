Delaware Governor Carney tests positive for COVID-19

Delaware Governor John Carney tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Monday night.

A positive test was confirmed through an at-home antigen test, which Carney took after experiencing mild symptoms.

The governor is vaccinated and double-boosted and is currently isolating per the CDC guidelines.

"I am feeling well and will continue to work remotely, but unfortunately will have to miss a few in-person events," said Governor Carney. "I will continue to follow the CDC guidelines following my positive result."