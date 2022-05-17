ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Delaware Governor Carney tests positive for COVID-19

By 6abc Digital Staff
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 2 days ago

Delaware Governor John Carney tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Monday night.

A positive test was confirmed through an at-home antigen test, which Carney took after experiencing mild symptoms.

The governor is vaccinated and double-boosted and is currently isolating per the CDC guidelines.

"I am feeling well and will continue to work remotely, but unfortunately will have to miss a few in-person events," said Governor Carney. "I will continue to follow the CDC guidelines following my positive result."

Comments / 27

Dezzie
2d ago

🤔but….the vax protects you do the right thing and get vaccinated Delware what a 🤡 it just goes to show you that the vaccine doesn’t work at all and you can still get Covid yet regardless so it’s pointless

Reply(13)
16
goldsborough
2d ago

My dog just received his Rabies Shot. If he catches Rabies from another animal, I would be looking a my Vet for fraud.

Reply
3
