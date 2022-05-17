ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bacon Fest returns, when you can taste the creations of Sacramento chefs

By KCRA Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Bacon Fest is back. The weeklong event was put on the back burner during the COVID-19 pandemic. Restaurants from across the city are holding brunches and competitions in celebration of bacon. Chefs each received half a...

Franquette Brings French Style & Cuisine

West Sacramento’s fledgling Bridge District got a major dose of street cred with the recent opening of Franquette, a contemporary French café from the owners of Canon. It’s an open-all-day, drop-in-for-a-glass-of-wine kind of place inspired by the cafés of Paris. But it’s not a Disneyland version of a French café—“no checkerboard floor, no berets or bistro aprons,” says Brad Cecchi, one of the owners.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
Folsom Aquatic Center Summer Season Kickoff

Summer Season begins May 28 at renovated Steve Miklos Aquatic Center. Folsom, Calif. – Summer season at the Steve Miklos Aquatic Center begins Saturday, May 28, as recently renovated swimming pools and a new play structure opens to the public. Recreation swim will take place daily from 1 to...
FOLSOM, CA
Kids to get free vegetable plants at event in Woodland

WOODLAND, Calif. — Children can receive a vegetable plant during an event on Saturday in Woodland. Dignity Health Woodland Clinic is hosting a Homegrown Health Event to teach children the importance of growing their own food. According to a news release, Woodland Clinic pediatricians and nutritionists will give away...
WOODLAND, CA
Vallejo Music Icon “Suga-T” Stevens Announces The Opening of “Her Museum”

Music icon and Vallejo native Dr. Tennia “Suga-T” Stevens is stepping out of her usual role as a renowned singer, producer and performer to follow another of her passions. She is the founder of the new HER Museum, a one-of-a-kind museum that serves vulnerable populations of women and girls, promotes community wellness and a safe place for females in the arts to develop and implement their skills, while celebrating the legacies of positive role models who have paved the way in influential industries. The opening ceremony will take place Friday May 27th at 233 Eddy Street, San Francisco, from 11:00am to 6:00pm. The city’s Mayor London Breed will be inducted as one of the museum’s honorees. The first “Arts and Women Empowerment Exhibit” will debut and the gallery, featuring portraits of women of color who have excelled in the arts, will open. Entertainment and refreshments will also be part of the day. The public is invited and encouraged to attend. Admission is free.
VALLEJO, CA
Sacramento Zoo Welcomes Mae-Lynne, A Linne’s Two-Toed Sloth

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Zoo is now home to a new sloth. On Monday, the zoo announced that Mae-Lynne had moved in. The two-year-old Linne’s two-toed sloth moved from the Ellen Trout Zoo in Texas. “She is inquisitive, lively, and after thoroughly exploring her new home in the newly updated saki monkey exhibit, she has already picked out the best napping spots,” the zoo said in a statement. Zookeepers say Mae-Lynne’s favorite foods include fruits, flowers, and mulberry browse. Visitors are being encouraged to come see her during feeding times around the 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. hours, since that’s when she’ll be most lively. The zoo was previously home to another two-toed sloth named Edwina.
SACRAMENTO, CA
New mural as part of Wide Open Walls honors 4 native Sacramentans

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A mural in the works for the Wide Open Walls festival is honoring four native Sacramentans. The artist, Matt Haines with Twisted Track Gallery, is painting the faces of writer Joan Didion, Tower Records founder Russ Solomon, actor LeVar Burton and artist Wayne Thiebaud. "Sacramento is...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Sacramento, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Sacramento is California's capitol and a city rich in history, culture, and a plethora of things to amaze you with! "California begins here," as the popular Sacramento adage goes, and after spending some time here, you'll understand why. The coffee market in California's capital has exploded in recent years, with a slew of prominent roasters setting up shop in the city.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Powerball player has to split giant jackpot but gets $316 million prize

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The wait is over!. The winner of the California Lottery $316.3 million jackpot Powerball has been announced after recently claiming his prize. On Jan. 5, at a 7-Eleven on the corner of Wyndham Drive and Valley Hi Drive in Sacramento, Orlando Zavala Lozano paid just $2 for a lottery ticket. He would go on to win the $632.6 million Powerball and split the jackpot with one other person from Wisconsin.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento $316M Powerball winner comes forward

The winner of a $316 million Powerball prize in January in Sacramento has come forward and claimed a lump sum payment. Orlando Zavala Lozano was one of two winners across the country who matched all the numbers for a $630 million jackpot on Jan. 5, California lottery officials said on Thursday.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Summer Concert Series Returns to South Lake Tahoe with a Star-Studded Lineup Under the Stars

Harrah’s and Harveys in South Lake Tahoe is bringing back their much anticipated outdoor summer concert series for 2022 with some big-name headliners that will play for audiences under the stars on the shore of Lake Tahoe. Big names on the schedule include The Chainsmokers, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Dierks Bentley, Dave Matthews Band and Alabama.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
This delicious fruit is free for the taking across the East Bay

Welcome to East Bay Nosh’s local produce week, during which we’ll highlight stories of urban farming, growing your own food and dining off the land. You can see all the stories from this package on the Local Produce Week page. When I moved from New York to the...
BERKELEY, CA
Palo Alto Junior Museum and Zoo opens

PALO ALTO, Calif. (BCN) — Saturday was the official grand opening of Palo Alto’s newly reopened Palo Alto Junior Museum and Zoo at Rinconada Park. After a ribbon-cutting ceremonies with city staff and elected officials, a community celebration took place with entertainment and free tours of the museum and zoo. Rinconada Park has a new […]
PALO ALTO, CA
Sacramento County bike shops see electric bike sales soar

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Electric bike sales are on the rise, according to bike shop owners in Sacramento County. Erin Gorrell, owner of Folsom Bike, said the growth from his two stores in Folsom and El Dorado Hills was 232%. He sells other types of bikes, but he has been selling e-bikes more than any other type of bicycle.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA

