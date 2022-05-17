Bacon Fest returns, when you can taste the creations of Sacramento chefs

Music icon and Vallejo native Dr. Tennia “Suga-T” Stevens is stepping out of her usual role as a renowned singer, producer and performer to follow another of her passions. She is the founder of the new HER Museum, a one-of-a-kind museum that serves vulnerable populations of women and girls, promotes community wellness and a safe place for females in the arts to develop and implement their skills, while celebrating the legacies of positive role models who have paved the way in influential industries. The opening ceremony will take place Friday May 27th at 233 Eddy Street, San Francisco, from 11:00am to 6:00pm. The city’s Mayor London Breed will be inducted as one of the museum’s honorees. The first “Arts and Women Empowerment Exhibit” will debut and the gallery, featuring portraits of women of color who have excelled in the arts, will open. Entertainment and refreshments will also be part of the day. The public is invited and encouraged to attend. Admission is free.

VALLEJO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO