Santa Barbara City College celebrates Class of 2022

The center of Lompoc has always been the intersection of H and Ocean. Founded in 1874, Lompoc streets were named with letters and usually tree names, but Ocean is the road that actually goes to the ocean, where Surf Beach is today. These photos show it through the years from late 1980s to 1990. Wooden structures were replaced with more substantial ones like banks. Today the Lilley Building (1890) and the IOOF building (1905) are the oldest standing on the corners.

