APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) – Artists, dealers and enthusiasts from around the world are gathering in downtown Appleton to celebrate the captivating art of the paperweight. “Give lectures, swap stories, buy and sell paperweights, and just all around appreciate the art,” said Paperweight Collectors Association Dealer Representative Eric Jump. “It was, at one time, a utilitarian object. But it was also something that’s just nice to have, nice to collect…They’re just a beautiful object, right?”

APPLETON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO