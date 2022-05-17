Just For Starters: Breaking Down Corey Kluber's Start vs. Tigers on Monday

Corey Kluber pitched well for the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night against hte Detroit Tigers, but he made one mistake, giving up a home run ball to Jonathan Schoop in the fourth inning. Here's our nightly "Just For Starters'' breakdown on Kluber's night, plus the cumulative stats for the Rays' rotation all season.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay starter Corey Kluber bounced back nicely from a disastrous start last week, pitching six solid innings Monday night against the Detroit Tigers.

He made just one mistake, giving up a two-run homer to Jonathan Schoop in the fourth inning. He left after six, trailing 2-1.

POSTGAME UPDATE: The Tigers won the game 3-2. To read the complete game story, CLICK HERE

Here's what Kluber did Monday in our ''Just For Starters'' story, along with the cumulative numbers of the starters this season:

Rays' Starters By The Numbers

Starter: Corey Kluber

Corey Kluber Game: Monday (May 16) vs. Detroit Tigers

Monday (May 16) vs. Detroit Tigers Decision: None

None Team result: The Tigers beat the Rays 3-2.

The Tigers beat the Rays 3-2. Innings pitched: 6.0

6.0 Total pitches: 90

90 Strikes: 61

61 Runs allowed: 2

2 Earned runs: 2

2 Hits allowed: 4

4 Walks allowed: 0

0 Total strikeouts: 8

8 Status upon departure: Corey Kluber threw six mostly effective innings and left trailing 2-1. He was replaced by Jalen Beeks in the top of the seventh.



Corey Kluber threw six mostly effective innings and left trailing 2-1. He was replaced by Jalen Beeks in the top of the seventh. The skinny: Kluber was mostly effective through six innings, making just one mistake, a two-run homer into the left-field seats in the fourth inning. He had a streak of five straight strikeouts, and probably deserved a better fate with the Rays' bats being so quiet.

Season Totals for Rays Starters