As announced earlier this week, Louis Vuitton is honoring its late artistic director Virgil Abloh through an exhibit of his work. The space, known officially as Louis Vuitton and Nike “Air Force 1” by Virgil Abloh, focuses on its namesake by showcasing all 47 editions of the Air Force 1 imagined by Abloh. Creative conversations between the designer and Nike are also displayed among the final products of their collaboration.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO