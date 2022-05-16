Missing Raleigh bouncer seen out of state, but has not made contact with anyone

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office was able to locate and return a stolen boat to its owner on May 15. Per a CCSO release, the office first responded to the theft on May 1. Christopher Inman had his 20′ Sunbird boat and trailer stolen from his storage on Whitehall Road.

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO