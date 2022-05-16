ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Missing Raleigh bouncer seen out of state, but has not made contact with anyone

WRAL News
WRAL News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Raleigh, N.C. — A Raleigh man who was missing for two weeks has been seen outside of North Carolina,...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bouncer
CBS 17

$27,000 worth of weed, coke seized in bust; 2 NC men charged

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WNCN) — About $27,000 worth of cocaine and marijuana was seized in a drug bust that led to charges against two North Carolina men, authorities said. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday said they searched a home in the 400 block of Center Road in Elizabethtown on Tuesday after residents complained that […]
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WECT

Columbus County officials locate stolen boat and arrest suspect

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office was able to locate and return a stolen boat to its owner on May 15. Per a CCSO release, the office first responded to the theft on May 1. Christopher Inman had his 20′ Sunbird boat and trailer stolen from his storage on Whitehall Road.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
cbs17

16-year-old twins die in single-car crash in Franklin County

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — Twin 16-year-old brothers were killed late Wednesday in a car crash in rural Franklin County, the Highway Patrol said. Sgt. Chris Knox with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said troopers responded to the scene on Howard Tant Road in Franklin County, near Bunn, around 10:18 p.m.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NC
WITN

More information released on Kinston police officer crash

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - No charges have been filed in an accident yesterday afternoon involving a Kinston police cruiser. It happened around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Herritage Street and Plaza Boulevard. Since it involved a Kinston officer, the Highway Patrol was called in to investigate the accident. Troopers...
KINSTON, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Thieves Steal $1500 Worth Of Fuel

Gas prices are at an all-time high right now, and some North Carolina thieves reportedly stole nearly 300 gallons, or $1,500 worth, of fuel from a gas station in Cary, North Carolina. The owner of the Quality Mart and Shell station in Cary near the intersection of Ten Ten Road...
CARY, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
56K+
Followers
59K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy