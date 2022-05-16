Teller County residents told to hang ‘evacuation’ door hangers if already moved to safe area

By Anna Maria Basquez (CBS4) – A man was killed by an SUV late Tuesday at the corner of East Colfax Avenue and North Birch Street. The intersection is known by frequent travelers in the area as one many people would stand at with cardboard signs to ask for help. The accident occurred at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday. “The pedestrian, an adult male, was on Colfax Avenue when he was struck by a dark-colored sport utility vehicle, possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe, which left the scene of the crash without rendering aid,” Officer Kurt Barnes, of the Denver Police Department, said in a statement. “A second vehicle may have also struck the pedestrian, a white sedan, unknown make or model. The pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Denver Police Department or Crime Stoppers, at 720.913.STOP (7867).

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO