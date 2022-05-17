ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Arizona state senator slammed for Buffalo shooting comments

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0grWX3_0fgLVtk700

The Arizona Senate on Monday opened an ethics investigation into a firebrand Republican member who tweeted inflammatory comments about last weekend's racist attack at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket that left 10 people dead.

The referral of GOP Sen. Wendy Rogers of Flagstaff to the Ethics Committee was in lieu of the immediate expulsion that Democratic lawmakers were planning, GOP Majority Leader Rick Gray said. Due process considerations require no less than an ethics investigation, he said.

But Democrats were furious, noting that Rogers was just censured in March for a repeated series of tweets and statements that embraced white nationalism and called for violence.

Despite a bipartisan 24-3 vote on the Republican plan to open an ethics committee review that could lead to an expulsion, censure or reprimand, Democrats failed to get any Republicans to back their motion to expel Rogers.

On Saturday, as news of the mass shooting by a white suspect who had posted a racist screed on the internet and driven about 200 miles (322 kilometers) to a Black neighborhood in Buffalo, Rogers tweeted “Fed boy summer has started in Buffalo.”

Many in both parties took that tweet to mean that Rogers was blaming the attack on the federal government, especially in light of Rogers' history of embracing conspiracy theories and posting of racist tropes.

Only three members voted not to open the ethics probe, including Rogers and Republican Sen. Warren Petersen, who said he hadn't even heard of the controversy when he walked onto the Senate floor. Republican Sen. Kelly Townsend, who is challenging Rogers in the GOP primary after redistricting put both in the same district, also opposed the ethics probe.

Townsend said Rogers' comments were an embarrassment to the state and the Republican Party and added to the pain that the families of those killed in Buffalo.

“But she has a right to make them,” Townsend said. “I have to defend a person's right to say ugly things. That's why the First Amendment exists. It doesn't exist for the kind words — it exists for the ugly words.”

The hours-long debate in the Senate over what to do about Rogers devolved into a fracas, with Republicans accusing Democrats of trying to make political hay and Democrats accusing GOP members of a pattern of dodging uncomfortable discussions about race relations by shutting down any debate on the issue.

Republican Sen. Sonny Borrelli called it an example of cancel culture from Democrats who dislike Rogers and her brand of politics. Others agreed that Rogers' words were being used against her.

“This is not an expellable offense,” Republican Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita said. “The Ds are politicizing it.”

She called it a dangerous precedent to consider expelling or even censuring a member for their tweets or comments.

GOP Sen. J.D. Mesnard, who was House speaker when a member was expelled in 2018 after a series of sexual misconduct allegations, said hearings and an ethics committee process were imperative.

“This is the equivalent of a legislative execution," Mesnard said of the motion to expel Rogers. "That’s why due process and an ethics process and investigation is so critical.”

Democrats pointed to Rogers' previous problems, which started the month she was sworn into office in 2021 when a staffer accused her of bullying and other unprofessional conduct, and the March 2022 censure, which also was approved by a 24-3 vote with three members not present. Townsend was absent, but said she would have voted yes.

“How many times do you allow your children to get out of hand before you provide the opportunity for discipline,” Democratic Sen. Theresa Hatathlie said. “Discipline is a teaching moment. That is something we have already had.”

Democratic Sen. Martin Quezada said much the same, and accused GOP members of “kicking the can down the road,” by not taking immediate action.

He said Rogers' tweets needed no investigation, and those and her history were all that was in play.

“Now there’s a track record, now there’s a pattern of behavior,” Quezada said. “We haven’t heard any effort to defend those actions. And my assumption is because there is no defense to those actions."

Rogers made no comment on the floor of the Senate where the other members spent hours discussing her.

Monday morning, though, she tweeted that she “of course” condemned the violence in Buffalo.

“I also condemn the #FakeNews and the government promoting violence and then blaming it on regular patriotic Americans as if regular Americans share those despicable views. Everything is not what it seems!” the tweet continued.

Comments / 7

RarityStation51
2d ago

She should've kept her mouth shut.... I will never understand why people, famous or not, politicians or not, think they can just say whatever hateful things they feel at others expense without facing repercussions..... Families have the painful process of planning funerals because of a hate filled 18 year old who was going to continue his crimes had he not been stopped.... shame on you woman.....

Reply(1)
6
Brian Ballis
2d ago

Why is it usually the republicans that make these type of comments? That just helps me who I’m going to vote for next.

Reply(3)
5
Related
The Associated Press

Northern Kentucky incumbents ousted in legislative primary

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Three prominent Kentucky House Republicans were defeated in bruising GOP primaries that reflected growing pains within the state’s dominant political party. Several other incumbent GOP lawmakers successfully fended off tough challenges on Tuesday. The epicenter of the Republican intraparty battles was in northern Kentucky...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Flagstaff, AZ
State
Arizona State
Flagstaff, AZ
Crime & Safety
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
NBC News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's policies, rhetoric under fire after N.Y., Dallas shootings

SAN ANTONIO — Even before a gunman opened fire at an El Paso Walmart, Latino legislators had warned Texas Gov. Greg Abbott about his anti-immigrant rhetoric. Almost three years since that tragic day that ended the lives of 23 people — and as Buffalo, New York, mourns the racially motivated shooting deaths of 10 people — Abbott’s election-year rhetoric and activities are coming under fire.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Townsend
UPI News

Michigan judge blocks 1931 abortion law if Roe vs. Wade overturned

May 17 (UPI) -- A Michigan Court of Claims judge has blocked a decades-old state abortion ban, in case Roe vs. Wade is overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court. Judge Elizabeth Gleicher granted a preliminary injunction Tuesday sought by Planned Parenthood against Michigan's 1931 abortion law that remained on the books after the 1973 Roe decision. The law bans abortion, except to save the life of the mother and contains no exception for rape or incest.
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC News

Kentucky Senate Primary Election Results

Incumbent GOP Sen. Rand Paul is running for re-election, while progressive Charles Booker again seeks the Democratic nomination. NBC News isn’t showing a breakdown by type of vote in Kentucky. Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by the type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. That information isn’t widely available in Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
thesource.com

Ohio High School Students Place Racist “Blacks Only, Whites Only” Signs Above Water Fountains

An Ohio school district will discipline high school students who put up “whites only” and “Blacks only” signs over water fountains. The Cincinnati-area students taped the signs up, posted photos on social media and then took them down. The district released a statement calling it a “tasteless and hurtful act” and said they issued severe disciplinary actions.
CBS San Francisco

Danville mayor condemns racist masked protest in Blackhawk

DANVILLE – The Mayor of Danville Newell Arnerich released a statement Monday, condemning the group of masked people who on Saturday held up signs at the corner of Blackhawk Road and Camino Tassajara, saying things like "White Lives Matter," and "Watch Europa the Last Battle." The latter is a 2017 film that many have called Nazi propaganda. Saturday was also the day an 18-year-old man allegedly drove 200 miles to a grocery store in a mostly Black neighborhood in Buffalo, NY, shooting 13 and killing 10. Almost all were Black. Investigators found a 180-page racist manifesto the shooter reportedly wrote. "As most reasonable people...
DANVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#The Arizona Senate#Gop#The Ethics Committee#Democratic#Democrats#Republicans#Fed
WIBX 950

Gun Shop Owner in Upstate Who Sold to Mass Shooter Speaks Out

“He didn’t stand out,” he said of the teen. “Because if he did, I would’ve never sold him the gun." - NY Post. The gun shop owner in Upstate New York who sold the firearm to the teenager accused of killing 10 people in a mass shooting in Buffalo over the weekend spoke about the incident expressing shock and disbelief after learning the news.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
CBS Pittsburgh

Republicans fears far-right candidate will be Pennsylvania governor nominee

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — With six days until Pennsylvania's primary, Republicans are openly worrying that a leading candidate in the crowded GOP field for governor is unelectable in the fall general election and will fumble away an opportunity for the party to take over the battleground state's executive suite.Doug Mastriano, 58, a state senator since 2019 and a retired U.S. Army colonel, is running to the right of the nine-person Republican field and against the party's establishment in a state still roiled by former President Donald Trump's baseless conspiracy theories that Democrats stole the 2020 election there.Mastriano is a prominent...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

650K+
Followers
154K+
Post
352M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy