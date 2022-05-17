ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

2 plead guilty in scheme to manipulate Amazon Marketplace

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0fgLVpDD00

Two more defendants have pleaded guilty for their role in a multimillion-dollar scheme to manipulate the Amazon Marketplace e-commerce platform.

Six people have been charged in the conspiracy, which federal prosecutors say involved paying bribes to get Amazon employees and contractors to leak confidential data and to use that data to grant certain sellers a competitive advantage on Amazon Marketplace.

Joseph Nilsen, 32, and Kristen Leccese, 33, both of New York, entered their pleas Monday in U.S. District Court in Seattle, acknowledging they paid more than $100,000 in bribes from 2016 to 2020.

Another player, Rohit Kadimisetty, was sentenced in February to 10 months in prison and ordered to pay a $50,000 fine.

Two other defendants — Ephraim Rosenberg, of New York, and Hadis Nuhanovic, of Acworth, Georgia — are set for trial in October. The sixth defendant, Nishad Kunju, of Hyderabad, India, has not been brought to the U.S. to face charges.

In their plea agreements, Nilsen and Leccese admitted they conspired to pay bribes to obtain confidential Amazon business information; to get suspended third-party sellers and product listings reinstated on the Marketplace; to circumvent Amazon restrictions on certain products; and to manipulate customer reviews, among other things.

Nilsen and Leccese are scheduled for sentencing in U.S. District Court in Seattle on Sept. 9. Nilsen pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, which is punishable by up to 20 years in prison; conspiracy to violate the Travel Act, which bars interstate or foreign travel in aid of racketeering and is punishable by up to five years; and tax charges that can bring up to three years.

Leccese pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate the Travel Act.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Seattle agreed to recommend prison terms within guideline ranges for each.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Owners Of Popular Philly Cheesesteak Joint Plead Guilty In Tax Fraud Scheme

The owners of a popular Philadelphia cheesesteak joint pleaded guilty Monday, May 9 to federal charges in a tax fraud scheme, authorities said. Anthony Lucidonio, Sr., 84, of Philadelphia, and Nicholas Lucidonio, 56, of New Jersey, the owners of Tony Luke’s on Oregon Avenue were accused of hiding more than $8 million from the IRS for around a decade, according to the US Attorney's Office.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Laredo Morning Times

Mexican Mafia captain pleads guilty

A Mexican Mafia captain has pleaded guilty in a Laredo federal court to firearm charges, according to court documents. On Wednesday, Rogelio Garza Jr., 49, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to any controlled substance. Garza has been identified as a captain of the Mexican Mafia, court documents state. The case dates back to Oct. 28, when the Texas Department of Public Safety received information that Garza was distributing drugs out of the 3300 block of...
LAREDO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
City
Acworth, GA
State
Georgia State
Acworth, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
WRBL News 3

3 sentenced for their roles in $24 million Mobile drug empire

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Three men who worked under a Mobile drug kingpin were sentenced for their involvement in the multi-million dollar empire. The United States Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Alabama released the information on their website. More News from WRBL Eric Alonzo Windham, Terrance Santez Malik Watkins and Willie Demarcus Oliver were sentenced after […]
MOBILE, AL
PIX11

‘Most dangerous drug trafficker in the world’ extradited to NY: Colombia’s president

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Agents from Homeland Security Investigations arrived in New York Wednesday night with Dairo Antonio Usuga David, an alleged Colombian drug lord “comparable only to Pablo Escobar,” Colombia’s President, Ivan Duque, said Thursday. “He is not only the most dangerous drug trafficker in the world,” Duque added, “but he is the murderer […]
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Marketplace#Sentencing#Travel Act#District Court
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

US puts $5m bounty on ‘drug queen’ thought to head notorious Honduran crime cartel

The US government has put a $5m bounty on a grandmother “drug queen” it claims heads up a notorious Honduran crime cartel.Herlinda Bobadilla, who is also known as La Chinda, is accused by officials of leading a criminal family that smuggles cocaine from Honduras to the US.The reward is also being offered for the arrest of her sons, Juan Carlos and Tito Montes Bobadilla.Authorities accuse Ms Bobadilla of running a drug smuggling network using planes, boats, and trucks that move the drugs from Colombia through Panama, Honduras, Guatemala, Mexico, and eventually into the United States.“Their leadership roles in the Montes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
India
NewsBreak
Amazon
Pitchfork

Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five’s Kidd Creole Sentenced to 16 Years in Prison for Manslaughter

Note: This article contains descriptions of violence. Nathaniel Glover, better known as Kidd Creole from Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five, has been sentenced to 16 years in prison stemming from a first degree manslaughter conviction, TMZ reports. Last month, a New York Supreme Court jury found Glover guilty of stabbing an unhoused man to death in August 2017. TMZ reports that in addition to the 16-year sentence, Glover will face five years of post-release supervision.
PUBLIC SAFETY
San Angelo LIVE!

Border Agents Seize 57 Pounds of Meth, lots of Coke, some Heroin & Fentanyl & 12 Pounds of Weed in El Paso

EL PASO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry seized cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, and fentanyl and arrested 30 fugitives over the last week. “The enforcement efforts at our ports of entry remains high,” said CBP El Paso Director Field Operations Hector A. Mancha. “Our frontline officers remain dedicated to the CBP mission as they continue to disrupt the flow of narcotics and apprehend fugitives all while facilitating the flow of lawful trade and travel.” On April 30, CBP officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing…
EL PASO, TX
ABC News

ABC News

650K+
Followers
154K+
Post
352M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy