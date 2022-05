A missing woman last seen in Gainesville has authorities asking for the public’s help in finding her. Bryce Elaine Winters, 27 of Gainesville, was last seen Wednesday morning getting into a white Toyota Corolla at J&J Foods on Jesse Jewell Parkway. She is described as a white female, 5’3” tall and 130 lbs. The Gainesville Police Department says she was last wearing a gray shirt, black cargo shorts and blue shoes. “Investigators would like to ensure the proper welfare of Winters, as they are concerned with her mental state,” says the department.

1 DAY AGO