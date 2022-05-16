ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexia, TX

Parents wait in long lines to pick-up students at Mexia HS

KCEN TV NBC 6
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier Monday, the school district...

www.kcentv.com

fox44news.com

Shots fired during argument near College Station bar

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – College Station Police are searching for those responsible for firing a gun during a verbal argument early Friday morning. The department posted on social media that around 2:00 a.m., some people who were leaving the Hydro Fusion Lounge – located at 101 Church Avenue, Suite #1200 – and started a verbal argument outside of the bar with another person.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Mexia, TX
Education
City
Mexia, TX
Local
Texas Education
KWTX

House fire outside Killeen results in death of woman

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Bell County Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt concluded his investigation and could not find the cause of a deadly fire outside the city of Killeen. The blaze was reported at about 5:20 p.m. in the 300 block of Whispering Oaks Loop on Wednesday, May 18. Three people...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Man hospitalized in Waco shooting, weapon sought

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A shooting in Waco sends one man to the hospital. Officers were called to a disturbance near the 2800 Block of Flint Avenue at 6:09 p.m. Thursday. They found one man with a gunshot wound, who was transported to the hospital and is expected to be okay.
WACO, TX
KBTX.com

Students disciplined following fights on SFA’s campus

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan school district emailed a note to parents Thursday afternoon explaining why police were on the campus of Stephan F Austin Middle School this morning. The principal said there were two fights on campus this morning and the students involved are being disciplined in accordance...
BRYAN, TX
coveleaderpress.com

Copperas Cove McDonald’s employee assaulted at store, has seizure

A Copperas Cove woman was arrested by police on Wednesday morning, May 18, nine days after an investigation into a fight which occurred inside the Copperas Cove McDonald’s between one employee and a former employee. On May 9, officers were dispatched to McDonald's in reference to a fight. According...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
fox44news.com

One person dead in College Station motorcycle crash

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is dead in a College Station motorcycle crash. Police officers were dispatched to the crash early Friday morning at the 2400 block of the southbound access road of Highway 6. The sole victim was found dead on scene. The southbound access...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
fox44news.com

Seven-year-old injured in Bryan shooting

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A seven-year-old child has been injured in a Bryan shooting. Officers responded to the area of 1500 Military Drive around 11:00 p.m. Thursday for reports of shots fired. It was discovered a seven-year-old passenger in a vehicle was struck by gunfire. The child was...
BRYAN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Wills Point ISD student killed after car wreck

WILLS POINT, Texas (KETK) – A Wills Point ISD student was killed in a car accident Tuesday evening, according to the school district. Jackson Adams died from his injuries in the car accident. According to Wills Point ISD, Adams was a “beloved student” and was extremely active in their theatre arts program. He was recently […]
WILLS POINT, TX
KBTX.com

Six College Station Cougars announce future athletic plans

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station High School hosting their second signing celebration this month and head football coach Stoney Pryor announcing Wednesday that 6 more student-athletes will get an opportunity to continue their athletic careers. Aliyah Collins will take her basketball skills to the Alamo City and will...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KWTX

Fire crews battle blaze at City of Waco landfill

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Fire Department responded to a large blaze at the City of Waco landfill in the 1624 block of Hannah Hill Road. Crews were seen turning over soil to smother the fire, sources told KWTX. “During warmer weather, this tends to happen,” said Waco Fire...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Affidavit: Waco woman confesses to shooting boyfriend at Bosque strip mall

The suspect in Tuesday's Bosque Boulevard shooting death told an investigator she was dating the victim and got into an argument before shooting him multiple times, an affidavit states. Ardra Charlette Robinson, 31, of Waco, is charged with murder in the death of John Wesley Perry III, 38, of Waco....
WACO, TX

