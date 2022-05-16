Missing Raleigh bouncer seen out of state, but has not made contact with family

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted in an assault that took place May 8th on Hillsborough Street. Police said the suspect assaulted someone just before 2 a.m. on May 8th in the 2500 block of Hillsborough Street. They are asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

