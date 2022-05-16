ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Missing Raleigh bouncer seen out of state, but has not made contact with family

WRAL News
WRAL News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Raleigh, N.C. — A Raleigh man who was missing for two weeks has been seen outside of North Carolina, but has not made contact with...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bouncer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs17

16-year-old twins die in single-car crash in Franklin County

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — Twin 16-year-old brothers were killed late Wednesday in a car crash in rural Franklin County, the Highway Patrol said. Sgt. Chris Knox with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said troopers responded to the scene on Howard Tant Road in Franklin County, near Bunn, around 10:18 p.m.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Family, friends mourn twins killed in Franklin County crash

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Family, friends mourn twins killed in Franklin County crash. 16-year-old Gabriel and Garrett Cribb were killed in a single-car crash Wednesday night around 10:00 p.m....
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Raleigh PD search for Hillsborough St. assault suspect

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted in an assault that took place May 8th on Hillsborough Street. Police said the suspect assaulted someone just before 2 a.m. on May 8th in the 2500 block of Hillsborough Street. They are asking for the public’s help in identifying him.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Juvenile in custody after youth injured in Wake Forest broad daylight shooting, officials say

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was shot in broad daylight at an intersection in Wake Forest Thursday afternoon, the town’s spokesman said. Wake Forest police responded to the corner of North White and East Spring streets at approximately 4:15 p.m. to find one man suffering from a gunshot wound, Bill Crabtree, Wake Forest’s town spokesman, said in a news release.
WAKE FOREST, NC
mahoningmatters.com

Man charged in deaths of pair found on another NC property has died, police say

Update: On May 17, the Fayetteville Police Department announced that Rhaim Mosies Santiago, the man charged in the killings of Marchellous Latrel Braddy and Nakea Latasha Brooks, was found dead in Smithfield, North Carolina. Original story continues below:. A suspect “considered armed and dangerous” is on the run after two...
SMITHFIELD, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
56K+
Followers
59K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy