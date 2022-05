House of Raeford is hosting fresh bulk chicken sales in multiple area towns including chicken thighs, drumsticks, party wings, chicken sausage and more. For the Benson and Fayetteville sales this weekend, order by May 19 at noon. For the Raleigh sale on May 25, order by May 23 at noon. For all of these sales, you'll need to pre-order and pre-pay on the House of Raeford website.

BENSON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO