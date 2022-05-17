ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Johns Hopkins University students create edible tortilla tape to fix wrap problem

CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O34Vr_0fgJEQsT00

Johns Hopkins University students just wrapped up a one-of-a-kind design day project.

It is called Tastee Tape, an edible adhesive that's made of food-grade fibrous scaffold and an organic adhesive. The tape makes sure the ingredients inside one's favorite wrap stay tucked tightly inside during cooking and when you eat it.

The team tested a bunch of ingredients and combinations before settling on the final recipe. The tape is clear, but the team added blue dye in some of the video to better illustrate its use.

They said it's safe and has the strength to hold together a fat burrito.

"The girl who came up with the idea, one of our team members, Erin, she was eating her burrito one day, and it was during the beginning of the semester when we had to come up with these ideas, and it was just everywhere, and she was like you know what, this is a problem to be fixed," JHU senior Tyler Guarino said.

The makers of the edible tortilla tape are applying for a patent, so they would not disclose their secret formula just yet.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Johns Hopkins University#Tortilla#The Tape#Cooking#College#Jhu
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
151K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy