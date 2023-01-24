Hugh Chatham Health Medical Center has been named one of America’s Best Hospitals for Obstetrics by the Women’s Choice Award, America’s trusted referral source for the best in healthcare. The award signifies that Hugh Chatham Health is in the top 10% of 4,729 U.S. hospitals offering obstetrics.

[…]

Information is being sought about a woman who disappeared in Mount Airy last week after her car ran out of gas, according to city police.

[…]

The Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce held its annual awards dinner on Friday at The Barn at Heritage Farm in Dobson. The night was a celebration of local businesses and community leaders.

[…]

Parishioners of Elkin Valley Baptist Church were expecting to be worshiping in their brand new sanctuary by May of this year, but construction is unlikely to be completed by then after more than $793,000 dollars the church had raised for the project was stolen by internet scammers.

[…]

With the release of additional search warrants, the events and timeline surrounding the death of 4-year-old Skyler Wilson at the hands of his foster parents in Mount Airy are calling into question the involvement of social services officials, while digital evidence is painting a picture that shows additional involvement from both Jodi and Joseph Wilson in the events that led to Skyler’s death.

[…]

The show American Pickers is planning to film locally next month. American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on The History Channel. The hit show follows skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them. As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the Pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, they want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. They hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way. The Pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them.

[…]

Hugh Chatham Health Medical Center has been named one of America’s Best Hospitals for Stroke Care by the Women’s Choice Award. The award signifies that Hugh Chatham Health is in the top 8% of 4,729 U.S. hospitals offering stroke care services.

[…]

On Sunday, Eddie Settle was sworn in as the North Carolina District 36 State Senator representing Surry, Wilkes, Yadkin and Alexander counties. Settle previously served as a Wilkes County Commissioner. Sunday’s ceremony, held at the Wilkes Heritage Museum, was attended by a large crowd, including other area politicians such as Mount Airy Mayor Jon Cawley and Congresswoman Virginia Foxx.

[…]

The Crazy Pig at Royall’s, a casual, inviting concept from Robert McCrary and The Crazy Pig BBQ Taphouse Group, has signed a lease for the former Royall’s Drug space at 128 West Main Street...