Community leaders in Howard Beach are outraged at the newly proposed state Senate maps, which would divide their district into three different ones. The New Howard Beach neighborhood to the west would go to Senate District 19, the rest of which is in Brooklyn and held by state Sen. Roxanne Persaud (D-Canarsie); Old Howard Beach and Hamilton Beach would go to Senate District 10 held by state Sen. James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park); and state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) would lose the southern portion of his current district, which would end just north of the Belt Parkway.

1 DAY AGO