CLEVELAND — Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez obviously takes pride in not having missed a game this season. Three-time All-Star Ramirez was in the lineup Friday night against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field, a surprise to some observers. Ramirez needed X-rays after fouling a ball off his right shin in the eighth inning of Thursday's 4-2...

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 25 MINUTES AGO