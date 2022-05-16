ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montevideo, MN

Public Meeting (County Road 15)

Cover picture for the articleThe Highway Department will hold a public meeting to discuss the upcoming road construction on County Road 15...

willmarradio.com

Second candidate files for Kandiyohi County Commission District 3

(Willmar MN-) The two-week window for filing for public office is open until the end of this month. Filing for District 3 Kandiyohi Commissioner Wednesday was Dale Anderson of rural Belgrade. On Tuesday Kim Larson filed for that seat. Incumbent Rollie Nissen has not yet filed for reelection. Also filing for reelection Wednesday was Kandiyohi County Sheriff Eric Holien. Deputy Eric Tollefson filed Tuesday and will challenge Holien. Deputy Dan Burns last month announced he also plans to run for sheriff, which would set up a primary election for sheriff in August to narrow the field down to two candidates in November.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘The Water Is Rushing Too Fast:’ Four Groups Of Kayakers Rescued In Stearns County

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) — The water is running too high, and too fast, on many lakes and rivers in central Minnesota. It’s creating dangerous conditions for boaters and kayakers. “We were excited because we were like, ‘Oh, the river’s flowing fast, it should be quick,’” said St. Cloud resident Christopher McDonald. What started as an exciting kayaking trip for Christopher and Stacey McDonald, ended with the couple stranded in the raging, cold Sauk Rive for nearly an hour Sunday afternoon before they were rescued by emergency crews. Christopher capsized first after hitting a tree, and Stacey went in next. “She didn’t see...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Flags at half-staff for west central Minnesota firefighter who died in the May 12th storms

(Willmar, MN) -- Flags are flying at half-staff in Minnesota today (Friday) in honor and remembrance of a firefighter who died when severe storms hit Kandiyohi County. Blomkest firefighter Ryan Erickson died May 12th when a large grain bin was blown over and fell on him. Sixty-three-year-old Erickson was preparing to leave his farm near Lake Lillian and monitor the severe thunderstorms. The order from Governor Walz says, “Ryan Leif Erickson was a dedicated firefighter and previous fire chief who was respected by his family, friends, and colleagues.”
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Sheriff closes Brown County Rd 10 due to flooding

Flooding at Brown County Rd 10 west of Highway 4. May 16, 2022. Photo from Brown County Sheriff's Office. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office has closed County Rd 10 just west of Highway 4 due to flooding from the Minnesota River. Rain is in the forecast for much of...
BROWN COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Sherburne, Wright County

(KNSI) – A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Sherburne and Wright County in Central Minnesota. The watch is in effect until 10 p.m. Scattered thunderstorms can be expected this evening across the entire coverage area. Some of these storms will likely be severe, particularly across eastern and southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
kdmanews.com

Chippewa County Problem Materials Collection

Chippewa County will be hosting a “Problem Materials Collection” on Wednesday, May 25th at the Chippewa County Landfill from 7am-1:30pm. Materials collected will include: Appliances, Electronics, Bulbs and Tires. Click the link below for additional details. https://co.chippewa.mn.us/DocumentCenter/View/2070/2022-Countywide-Clean-Up-Ad?bidId=
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Alexandria storm damage as it happens from a dashcam

(Alexandria, MN)--Some dramatic video was captured by David Bartlow as he was driving in Alexandria last Thursday, May 12th. Both straight-line winds and a tornado were reported in the Alexandria area which caused considerable damage across the city and beyond.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
mprnews.org

Part of skull found along Minnesota River belongs to man from 8,000 years ago

Renville County authorities said they got quite a surprise after asking the FBI to help identify a partial skull found along the Minnesota River last summer. The bone turned up as the water receded during last summer's drought, and was spotted by passing kayakers. Renville County Sheriff Scott Hable said his agency got the bone and turned it over to a medical examiner, and eventually to the FBI, wondering if it could be linked to a recent missing person case.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

Traffic Alert: Crash on Highway 15 and County Road 1

(KNSI) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash at Highway 15 at County Road 1 in Sartell. Sources are telling KNSI the roadway is open, but there is heavy activity in the area as the scene is cleaned up and the vehicles are cleared out of the way.
SARTELL, MN
fox9.com

Numerous kayakers rescued from Minnesota river in 24 hours

(FOX 9) - In two separate incidents over a 24-hour span, five total kayakers have now encountered trouble on the Sauk River in Stearns County amid strong currents from recent heavy rainfall. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office on Sunday rescued two kayakers who flipped their kayaks in the river and...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
Cottonwood County Citizen Online

County declares emergency for storm

Cottonwood County is officially in a state of emergency in the wake of last week’s severe weather. At Tuesday’s meeting, Cottonwood County Commissioners approved a request from Emergency Manager Paul Johnson to implement a state of emergency. Johnson noted that Storden was the hardest-hit area from last week’s...
COTTONWOOD COUNTY, MN
kdmanews.com

Dawson Males Arrested Due to Violations

On Wednesday, May 18th around 5:30pm, a Lac Qui Parle Deputy observed two males walking in Dawson. The deputy was aware that one of the suspects had a felony warrant out of Chippewa County. That suspect fled on foot when approached by the deputy. The suspect was later located but...
DAWSON, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aitkin, Benton, Carlton, Cass, Chisago, Crow Wing, Isanti by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 14:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-18 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aitkin; Benton; Carlton; Cass; Chisago; Crow Wing; Isanti; Itasca; Kanabec; Lake; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Pine; St. Louis; Todd SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 238 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AITKIN BENTON CARLTON CASS CHISAGO CROW WING ISANTI ITASCA KANABEC LAKE MILLE LACS MORRISON PINE ST. LOUIS TODD
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
stevenscountytimes.com

Destructive storm causes heavy damage in area

Thursday’s multiple storms that rolled across western and southwestern Minnesota last Thursday “formed in a volatile air mass, as record-breaking heat and humidity gripped areas from southern Minnesota on south and west,” according to the Department of Natural Resources Climate Journal reported. However, the early morning storms...
MORRIS, MN
wdayradionow.com

Body pulled from Otter Tail River

(Fergus Falls, MN) -- Police in Fergus Falls tell WDAY News First that a body has been pulled from the Otter Tail River. Officials say a group of kayakers discovered the body in the river Saturday and called 911. Police and Fire responded to the river along with the Otter Tail County Water Patrol.
FERGUS FALLS, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Alcohol Involved in Deadly Minnesota Wreck

Pipestone, MN (KROC-AM) - Alcohol was reportedly involved in a deadly traffic crash in rural southwest Minnesota Tuesday. The Minnesota State Patrol reports a vehicle was traveling on Highway 30 near the Minnesota/South Dakota border when it left the roadway and rolled around just before 9:00 p.m. A passenger in...
PIPESTONE, MN
WJON

Two Kayakers Rescued From Mississippi River in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Two kayakers were rescued from the Mississippi River in St. Cloud Saturday. The St. Cloud Fire Department says they responded to a call of two kayakers in distress just south of the Beaver Island Boat Launch around 6:00 p.m. Authorities say they helped the first kayaker and her dog get off a nearby island where they had taken shelter.
SAINT CLOUD, MN

