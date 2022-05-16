ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recovery Community Network Meeting (May 18th)

Cover picture for the articleThere will be a Recovery Community Network Meeting on Wednesday,...

CBS Minnesota

St. Cloud State Student Awarded $111 Million In Botched Surgery Case

Originally published May 18 ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) – A Minnesota federal jury found a St. Cloud medical center botched the surgery of a then-19-year-old college student in a procedure that left “catastrophic” damage to his left leg, and awarded him over $111 million in damages. Anuj Thapa, a citizen of Nepal, suffered “permanent” and “disabling” damage as a “direct result of the negligence” of two St. Cloud Ortho doctors, documents say. In January of 2017, Thapa was a first-year student at St. Cloud State University. He was playing indoor soccer when another player side-tackled him and he noticed severe pain in his leg....
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Power Lodge Buys Miller Marine in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud marine dealership has a new owner. Tom Dehn owner and operator of Power Lodge has bought Miller Marine. Power Lodge has four dealerships located in Minnesota and southwest Florida and sells and services a combination of marine and powersports equipment. Power Lodge started in...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Back The Badge Car Show This Weekend

ST. CLOUD -- The “Back the Badge” car show is coming to St. Cloud this weekend. The car show runs Saturday at the Crossroads Center from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. All proceeds benefit the Law Enforcement Labor Services (LELS) Benevolent Fund which provides support for families of Minnesota’s public safety professionals who are seriously injured or killed in the line of duty.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Axios Twin Cities

5 Twin Cities farmers markets to visit this May

The weather is warm and summer farmers markets have returned to Minneapolis.If you want to support local farmers and pick up some fresh produce, check out these markets open now. Mill City Farmers Market: A downtown Minneapolis staple, this market is steps from the Stone Arch Bridge and posts weekly vendor lists for visitors to plan ahead.Open Saturdays, 8am-1pm. St. Paul Farmers Market: Though the downtown St. Paul market is the most popular, the organization operates over 15 others across the east metro. Roseville, Andover, Burnsville and St. Paul's are open now. Dates and times vary, see the calendar for more. Richfield Farmers Market: The market at Veterans Park has a large variety of vendors, including small businesses, local bakeries and food trucks. Saturdays, 7am-12pm. Minneapolis Farmers Market: This daily market operates year-round near North Loop, and a second location on Nicollet Avenue in downtown will open later this summer. Daily, 6am-1pm. Northeast Farmers Market: Shoppers can visit the weekly outdoor market or stop by Bauhaus Brew Labs for the monthly "Market After Dark" — $1 from each beverage purchased is donated to the market. Saturdays, 9am-1pm.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Family, Friends Use Kayaks To Save 2 Teenagers Swept Out Into Northern Minnesota Lake

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (WCCO) — Officials in northwestern Minnesota say two teenagers who fell into a river and were swept out into a nearby lake on Thursday were saved by the quick thinking of their friends and family. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says the teens fell into the Pelican River south of Detroit Lakes around 2:40 p.m. The swift current pulled the teens into Lake Sallie, leaving them roughly 100 yards from the shore in the still-frigid waters. Family and friends used kayaks to reach the teenagers and toss them lifejackets, the sheriff’s office says. Paramedics treated the teenagers on the shore and released them to their parents. The sheriff’s office advised that people beware of high water levels in rivers and lakes due to the recent snowmelt and heavy rains. They also urged people to be mindful that the waters of lakes in the Northland are still dangerously cold.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
#Community Network
willmarradio.com

Minnesota State Capitol placed on lockdown after security incident

(St. Paul, MN) -- A security incident near the State Capitol prompted a lockdown during a Minnesota House floor session. Officials say the House went into recess Wednesday evening and members and staff were asked to remain in the Chamber after a police pursuit ended outside the building in St. Paul. House communications say the situation was resolved and the lockdown was lifted a short time later.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Watch: Motorists dodge hail as storm rolls through Twin Cities

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A storm that rolled through the Twin Cities on Thursday afternoon dumped quarter-sized hail in Minneapolis and St. Paul, prompting motorists to take cover under an overpass on Interstate 94 in St. Paul. The hailstorm came as the area was under a severe thunderstorm...
SAINT PAUL, MN
willmarradio.com

2131 more cases of COVID-19 reported in Minnesota Thursday

(St. Paul MN-) The Minnesota Department of Health Thursday reported 2131 additional cases and reinfections of COVID-19. There were 58 reported in Stearns County, 16 in Kandiyohi, 8 in Meeker, 7 in Pope, 4 in Renville, 3 in Swift and 2 in Chippewa County. There were 9 COVID-related deaths, none in our local area.
MINNESOTA STATE
WTIP

Northern Minnesota tick and mosquito outlook for the summer season

The wet conditions this spring have delayed deer tick emergence in Northern Minnesota. However, the recent warm temperatures provided the ticks with a needed boost. That isn’t welcome news for residents and visitors to Cook County. As a result, the spring routine of daily tick checks has begun. There...
COOK COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

COVID treatment will soon cost you

(FOX 9) - With federal COVID-19 funding lapsing, patients should prepare to start paying for treatment and testing. "People in the past were able to come in for treatment of COVID symptoms without a copay and that is now changing," said Dr. Hannah Lichtsinn with Hennepin Healthcare. At the start...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Land taken from Leech Lake decades ago soon to be returned

CASS LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - The federal government will soon return nearly 12,000 acres of land in northern Minnesota it wrongfully took from the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe decades ago. The federal Bureau of Indian Affairs thought it had the power to sell tribal tracts without the consent of...
U.S. POLITICS
Quick Country 96.5

A Staggering Amount Of Water Has Been Flowing Into Lake Superior

In a complete turnaround from last summer, there has been an unbelievable amount of water flowing into Lake Superior this spring. As we often say, if you don't like the weather here in Minnesota, wait five minutes and it'll change, right? Well, things certainly HAVE changed here in the North Star State, at least when it comes to the amount of water in the largest of Minnesota's 10,000 Lakes.
MINNESOTA STATE
stcroix360.com

Tribal officials applaud plan to change derogatory names for places

Mille Lacs Band recommends replacement names for lakes to honor indigenous women. Reprinted here with permission from the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe. Original article can be found here. Mille Lacs Band officials are applauding the federal government’s plans to change the derogatory names of places in Minnesota and across...
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

Dental Office Offering Free Care for Veterans

(KNSI) – Two dental offices in Central Minnesota are helping military members with free dental care. Aspen Dental offices will open their doors for full-service care at no cost on June 11th from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Bloomington, Coon Rapids, St. Cloud, Monticello, St. Paul and Roseville. Advance appointments are required.
SAINT CLOUD, MN

