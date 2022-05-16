ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NC

Mildred H. Rogerson

By Submitted Story
outerbanksvoice.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMildred Hall Rogerson, born on May 09,1935, of 724 N 343 Camden, NC passed away peacefully in her sleep surrounded by family and joined her husband of 54 years, Clarence “Podner” Rogerson Sr. Together they shared their lives at 400 Jessup Street in Elizabeth City. They had three children, a son...

www.outerbanksvoice.com

Related
outerbanksvoice.com

Marilyn A. Meads of Elizabeth City, May 18

Marilyn Austin Meads of Meadstown Road, Elizabeth City, passed peacefully to the other shore on May 18 at home with her family by her side. Marilyn was born on April 14, 1929 in Frisco, North Carolina on Hatteras Island. Marilyn is survived by her daughters, Jeannie Meads (Ted) and Katherine...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Paul A. Stevenson of Elizabeth City, May 17

Paul Augustus Stevenson, age 90, of Rivershore Road, Elizabeth City, NC died at home on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Born in Elizabeth City on January 3, 1932 to the late John Thomas Stevenson and Wilma Louise Sample Stevenson, he was the widower of Jill Smith Stevenson and Nancy Rascoe Stevenson. Paul served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force while stationed in England during the Korean War, where he met his first wife Jill. He graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill School of Pharmacy in 1958. After brief employment at Durham Drug Company, he joined his father at Overman & Stevenson Pharmacy in downtown Elizabeth City, where he served his community as a pharmacist for 57 years until his retirement in 2019. A founding pharmacist of the Elizabeth City Pharmacy/Prescription Project, he also served on the boards of directors of the local health department and the Albemarle Hospital Foundation. Paul was honored as the 2020 recipient of the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy Alumni Association’s Samuel B. Burrus Family Award for Community Service.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Anita Camille Ball of Nags Head, May 12

Anita Camille Osborne Ball, 65, of Nags Head, NC left this world on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at her home. Born in Nitro, WV on June 6, 1956, she was the daughter of the late Ethel Birchfield Osborne and Dallas T. Osborne. Camille attended West Virginia State University. She worked...
NAGS HEAD, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Joseph Clell Britt of Duck, May 16

Joseph Clell Britt, age 83, passed away peacefully at the Outer Banks Hospital in Nags Head, North Carolina on Monday, May 16th, 2022. Joe was born on August 21st, 1938 to Joseph and Mary Agnes (Riddle) Britt in Lumberton, North Carolina. He spent his childhood years in Asheville, North Carolina. He cherished his time with his Aunt Muttz while growing up. He attended Asheville High School and graduated from Western Carolina in 1958 with a BS in English.
DUCK, NC
Camden, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Ross Allen Wilson of Camden, May 14

Ross Allen Wilson, age 65, of Camden, NC passed away on Saturday May 14, 2022. He was the loving husband of Joretta Nissen Wilson. He was born in the small town of Merwin, MO on March 13, 1957 to the late Archie Leon Wilson and Edith Lillian Aleshire Wilson. He spent his adolescence in the back country, where he developed a love for hunting and fishing with his brothers Roger Wilson, Darrel Wilson, and sister Elaine Tshudi, all of MO. In 1981 he joined the US Navy serving 6 years, 2 of which were spent on the flightdeck of USS Nassua. After leaving the Navy he worked developing his carpentry skills which eventually led him to his final position as the lead contract carpenter of over 20 years at the Coast Guard Base in Elizabeth City, NC.
CAMDEN, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Lynne Jacques of Frisco, May 6

Lynne Jacques or more formally Eunice Lynnford Wyckware Robottom Jacques passed away May 6, 2022 at her daughters home in Kemah, Texas after a long, exhausting battle with Dementia. Lynne was born March 13, 1938 In Greenville, South Carolina while her father was serving in the Mounted Cavalry. Lynne was the daughter of James Arthur Robottom and Mildred Cross Robottom of Little Silver, New Jersey.
FRISCO, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Thomas Gerard Holian of Duck, May 17

The family of Thomas Gerard Holian is saddened to announce his sudden passing on May 17, 2022 at his home in Duck. He was 70 years old. Those who knew Thom will tell you that he was larger than life, a giant of a man who shaped the world around him with his vision, generosity, and humor.
DUCK, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

College of The Albemarle holds 19th Annual Medical Assisting Pinning

College of The Albemarle (COA) celebrated four Medical Assisting graduates in a pinning ceremony held Monday, May 9, 2022, in the Performing Arts Center at COA – Elizabeth City. During the ceremony, the graduates received their pins, participated in a candle lighting ceremony and recited the Medical Assisting Creed....
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Volunteers help with church facelift in Stumpy Point

On Saturday, May 14, Shiloh United Methodist Church in Stumpy Point held a church-wide clean-up day. Sixteen volunteers including Shiloh United Methodist Church members and volunteers from Millstone Marine Construction, Cornerstone Marine & Remodeling, Coastline Homes, Gallop Roofing & Kellogg Supply Co. participated in the clean-up. Projects throughout the day...
STUMPY POINT, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Bateman, Sanderson, Cruden, Moreland win primaries

Gaskins to face Murphy in 3rd Congressional District contest. Incumbent Dare County Commissioner Ervin Bateman turned back a Republican challenger while the county’s current state senator, Bob Steinburg, was defeated in a redrawn district in the May 17 Republican primary election. At the same time, two Dare County Republicans were defeated a three-way race to become a District 1 Judge.
DARE COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

OBX Pickleball Spring Fling Tournament happening this weekend

May 21 – 22, 2022. OBX Pickleball Group has almost 100 registered players and local volunteers coming into Kill Devil Hills to compete in one of the fastest growing sports in America. Pickleball. The event is being held at the Dare County Recreation Center at 602 Mustian Street, Kill Devil Hills.
SPORTS
outerbanksvoice.com

Meet sisters Kanga and Roo, OBX SPCA Pets of the Week

Meet sisters Kanga and Roo! These two cool cats are 7 months old. They are a bonded pair so we hope we can send them to a new loving home together. They will play and snuggle with you whenever they get the chance! Watch this video to learn more about sisters Kanga and Roo.
MANTEO, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Dare County Library Series: Highlighting Local History

The Dare County Library has announced that the next local history program—the latest in the Library Enrichment Series for Adults— will be “Millard Blackwell Creef: A Dare County War Hero.”. Samantha Crisp, who serves as director of the Outer Banks History Center, will present this one-hour program...
DARE COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Cyclist killed in accident with motor vehicle

(Kitty Hawk Police Department) On May 20th, at 12:36 pm, The Kitty Hawk Police Department investigated a vehicle crash involving a cyclist and a motor vehicle. The cyclist was traveling north in the center turn lane on N. Croatan Hwy, near W. Lillian Street. The vehicle was traveling south on N. Croatan Hwy. The cyclist made an unsafe movement which caused the unfortunate crash.
KITTY HAWK, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Giving the Nighthawks a spirited sendoff

First Flight boosters outside the middle school show their support for the NIghthawk lacrosse team as it heads to Cary for the state 1A/2A/3A State Championship game tonight. First Flight High School will livestream the game in the auditorium. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. start. and concessions will be available before the game and during halftime.
CARY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Kitty Hawk Kites 50th Annual Hang Gliding Spectacular

Join professional hang gliders, fans, and families for this Kitty Hawk Flight School tradition. The Hang Gliding Spectacular is the longest-running hang gliding competition in the world! We are excited to be celebrating the 50th consecutive year of this event and have many fun activities planned – a retro glider display, video and photo exhibit, and more!
KITTY HAWK, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Unaffiliated Ed Board candidates await their fate

Dare elections officials to review signatures from Russell and Fearns. Aside from being Primary Election Day, Tuesday May 17 was also the deadline for two unaffiliated Dare County Board of Education hopefuls to submit enough signatures to qualify for the November ballot. It may take several weeks before we know the answer.
DARE COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

KDH Planning Director offers essential housing ideas

During the May 16 Board of Commissioners meeting, Kill Devil Hills Planning Director Meredith Guns outlined a handful of potential options the planning staff has proposed for the board to consider to encourage long-term essential housing. The ideas range from potentially expanding cluster home development to providing monetary incentives for the creation of essential housing.
DARE COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Frisco Beach Access reopens after renovations

Cape Hatteras National Seashore reopened Frisco Beach Access to the public on Wednesday, May 18 after completing renovations to the restroom and shower facilities and expanding parking capacity. The $896,506 project included the following improvements at Frisco Beach Access:. The parking area added 36 parking spaces and received a new...
FRISCO, NC

