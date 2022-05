ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Two major homicide cases are now linked because of shell casings found at each scene. You may remember the dozens and dozens of evidence markers outside of the East Allegheny Airbnb after the mass shooting on Easter Sunday, where 17-year-olds Jaiden Brown and Matthew Steffy-Ross were killed, and nine others were shot.

WILKINSBURG, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO