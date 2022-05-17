Clothing Taken In Hopkinsville Burglary

A Louisville man was found with a stolen vehicle on Waddell Circle in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they went to the area after city cameras alerted them to a Dodge Ram pickup truck that had been reported stolen out of Indiana. The truck was reportedly located in a...
A Hopkinsville man was arrested on a warrant for assaulting a woman Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say on May 3rd 35-year-old Dezeron Brewer was arguing with a woman over doing the dishes when he struck her with a pan and then took her phone and tablet stopping her from calling for help.
Sworn in at the Hopkinsville Police Department back in 2010, Captain Adam Smith has seen a lot of change over the last 12 ½ years — and some of it for the better. During Thursday’s Hopkinsville Kiwanis Club meeting, he was able to relay a true declination of crime in the area over the last 10 years.
A Hopkinsville man was stopped on US 68 in Todd County after he was found parked behind an abandoned vehicle Wednesday morning. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Dennis Brown says he stopped 49-year-old Tracy Cassetty after he was seen parked by an abandoned vehicle that had its catalytic converter partially removed.
A man was charged after narrowly missing law enforcement and leading them on a short pursuit in Hopkinsville Tuesday night. Hopkinsville Police say they attempted to stop 37-year-old Stephen Walls after a report of him hitting signs and the curb on Clinic Drive. He was located by police and was allegedly slumped over the wheel in the driver’s seat and he fled when asked to step out of his vehicle narrowly missing law enforcement.
Law enforcement is asking for help locating a vehicle that is believed to have been involved in a shooting on Evergreen Park Drive in Hopkinsville that damaged several vehicles and homes Sunday morning. Hopkinsville Police say three vehicles and three homes were damaged and over 20 shell casings were found...
GLASGOW, Ky. – An investigation by the Barren River Drug Task Force led to the arrest of a man Friday on manslaughter and drug trafficking charges. On Friday, May 13, the Barren River Drug Task Force filed charges against Tavaris M. Casher, 33, of Glasgow for manslaughter, second degree, and trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives).
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Madisonville Police (MPD) made a traffic stop on May 16 around 4:40 p.m. for a vehicle that had an expired plate, and MPD found the driver with drugs. Police identified the driver as Harold J. Anthony. Police say Anthony was traveling on Princeton Road with an expired registration plate when they […]
A Tennessee man is facing numerous felony charges following a pursuit early Wednesday morning in Hopkinsville. An arrest citation for 37-year old Stephen Walls of Smyrna, Tennessee says Hopkinsville police were notified of a reckless driver on Clinic Drive shortly before midnight and were told that Walls’ pickup was on the curb nearly running over signs.
Two Tennessee men have been arrested in connection to a violent robbery and home invasion that happened in Owensboro, Kentucky, according to police. The Owensboro Police Department says 34-year-old Dustin Parks an 27-year-old Stephen Jurkowski were arrested in their hometown of Clarksville, Tennessee on Tuesday in connection to the robbery, which happened back on May 4.
Industrial kitchen appliances were reported stolen from a business on North Drive in Hopkinsville Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say someone entered the building and took an industrial-style kitchen refrigerator, an industrial oven, and a buffet food warmer without the owner’s consent. The items have a total value of $9,000....
The Calloway County deputy shot and killed Monday afternoon in Marshall County was a former Kentucky State Police Trooper and was chief deputy of the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office. The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the double shooting that occurred Monday afternoon at approximately 2:10...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police said they are investigating a shooting on the interstate Wednesday. MNPD officials told News4 dispatch received calls at 12:45 p.m. regarding two cars shooting at each other on I-65 northbound near Trinity Lane. The two vehicles are described as a black pickup truck and a white sedan.
The Cadiz man accused of shooting Darrell Bateman on East Second Street in Hopkinsville in February of 2020 wants a new lawyer while his current attorney says he should accept a plea deal that’s been proposed by the Commonwealth. Travis Mayes is currently represented by public defender Doug Moore...
The second suspect arrested in connection with the 2006 killing of Roscoe Mayes on Greenville Road was arraigned in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon. Lashanda Person, also known as Lashanda Bell, appeared alongside public defender Doug Moore, who informed the court that Person intends to hire private counsel but has not yet retained someone. For the time being, Moore entered a not-guilty plea on her behalf.
A Hopkinsville woman charged with sexual abuse while employed at Trigg County High School appeared in Christian Circuit Court for her arraignment Wednesday. 39-year old Ashley Wells is charged with first-degree sexual abuse. The charge stems from a state police investigation that began in January into allegations of sexual contact between a Trigg County Public School teacher and a student. The investigation revealed that Wells had sexual contact with a 17-year old student in 2016 in Christian County.
A Greenville, Kentucky man was arrested on several charges Tuesday after authorities say they found 67 marijuana plants in his home. The Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Department says 37-year-old Jordan Martin of Greenville was arrested as the result of an investigation Detective Troy Gibson assigned and the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force.
