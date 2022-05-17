Clothing Taken In Hopkinsville Burglary

A man was charged after narrowly missing law enforcement and leading them on a short pursuit in Hopkinsville Tuesday night. Hopkinsville Police say they attempted to stop 37-year-old Stephen Walls after a report of him hitting signs and the curb on Clinic Drive. He was located by police and was allegedly slumped over the wheel in the driver’s seat and he fled when asked to step out of his vehicle narrowly missing law enforcement.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO