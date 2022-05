“This is a very stressful time for a lot of Wisconsin families, and we want to make sure they have the information they need so they can keep their babies healthy and well-fed with suitable substitutes if they can’t find their usual brand of formula,” Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said. “In many cases, babies on standard formulas can switch to any formula that’s available, including store brands. If your baby takes a specialized formula, it’s best to talk to your family’s pediatrician about the best substitute for your child.”

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO