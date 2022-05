My sister Betsy has lived in Seattle for years. She wasn't able to come back and visit for over a year during the pandemic, and when she came back for Alex's wedding in May of 2021, she decided she wanted to start coming back more often. She and my nephew Elliot visited for Easter last month, and when Elliot headed back to be with his dad in Seattle, Betsy decided to stay an extra few days! One day Ladd invited us to drive up to Kansas and meet him where he was burning some pastureland. Here are some photos from our sister adventure!

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO