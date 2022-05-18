ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon 2022 primary election results

Oregon voters headed to the polls Tuesday to vote in primaries for governor, Senate, House of Representatives and state legislature. Polls closed at 11 p.m. ET.

Redistricting was in play in the primaries for Oregon’s 5th Congressional District. Oregon gained a new district last year, and incumbent Rep. Kurt Schrader, who currently represents Oregon’s 5th Congressional District, could have chosen to run in the 5th or in the new 6th Congressional District, according to FiveThirtyEight’s Redistricting Tracker . Schrader chose to run in the Democratic primary in the 5th Congressional District and was up against Jamie McLeod-Skinner.

The race was a test of the power of President Joe Biden’s endorsement, as Biden gave out his first endorsement of this year to Schrader in April. But that decision was not without controversy among Democrats, as Schrader spoke out against the president's Build Back Better agenda -- arguing that drug-pricing reform in the plan had no chance of passing. McLeod-Skinner received the endorsement of progressive groups and local county Democratic parties, which argued that the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee should stop weighing in on the race.

Oregon also has a open gubernatorial seat this year, as current Gov. Kate Brown is term-limited. Even though Oregon is a blue state, there is a chance for the Republican Party to capture the open seat since the political environment benefits Republicans and Brown is unpopular in the state. There were 19 Republicans running in the primary.

Gman S
5d ago

Primaries are a perfect breeding ground for the left when it comes to mail in voting ! Why? ...because they can view the results and plan ahead, and add in fake ballets when needed ....A perfect system for them , this is why they strive so hard for mail in voting

SemperFi75
5d ago

I voted Red. I want to point out a few items. When I moved counties, they reverted me to no party status as default. i got a non- partisan ballot early. Then I noticed the issue, called and changed my party back to the proper one. then got another ballot in the mail. Sitting with 2 ballots I see where system is broke. Everyone should get the same ballot with all the selections. I voted on my party one and shredded the other one. The system needs reform.

Dindu Nuffins.
5d ago

It'll all be about who raised the most money for special interest groups n the winner will serve those groups n not the over all people.

