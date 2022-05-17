NYPD: 11-year-old fatally shot in Morrisania in front of beauty salon

NYPD has confirmed that an 11-year-old girl was fatally shot at the intersection of Fox Street and 165th Street in the Bronx.

According to a press conference from NYPD, the 11-year-old was shot in the abdomen around 4:50 p.m., when officers from the 41st precinct were sent to the scene. The 11-year-old has been pronounced dead.

At the scene was a male running on Fox Street being chased by people on a scooter. The passenger of the scooter shot towards the running man, when the bullet intended for the man hit the 11-year-old girl.

There is no identification of the shooter at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.