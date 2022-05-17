ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

NYPD: 11-year-old fatally shot in Morrisania in front of beauty salon

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21RdU2_0fgGtAOJ00

NYPD has confirmed that an 11-year-old girl was fatally shot at the intersection of Fox Street and 165th Street in the Bronx.

According to a press conference from NYPD, the 11-year-old was shot in the abdomen around 4:50 p.m., when officers from the 41st precinct were sent to the scene. The 11-year-old has been pronounced dead.

At the scene was a male running on Fox Street being chased by people on a scooter. The passenger of the scooter shot towards the running man, when the bullet intended for the man hit the 11-year-old girl.

There is no identification of the shooter at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

Comments / 10

judgejuju
3d ago

just like they need to get control of these illegal guns, and get these criminals off the streets, and keep them in jail and prison, they also need to confiscate all these illegal scooters and bikes. point blank period.

Reply(1)
4
Related
NBC New York

Arrest Made Month After Brazen Daylight Beating Kills Beloved NYC Store Owner

Authorities have arrested a man in the case of a Queens pawnshop owner who died weeks after a beating so savage that cops initially thought he'd been shot in the head. Rondolfo Lopez-Portillo, a 48-year-old from Queens, faces murder, robbery and criminal weapons possession charges in the March 28 attack on Arasb Shoughi at the 60-year-old's Global Pawn store on Jamaica Avenue.
QUEENS, NY
fox5ny.com

Man shot in the Bronx during motorcycle sale

NEW YORK - A dispute during the sale of a motorcycle turned deadly in the Bronx on Wednesday. The NYPD says it happened just after 3:30 p.m. at East 144 Street and Exterior Street in the Mott Haven neighborhood. Officers responded to a 911 call of shots fired. They found...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
PIX11

Woman charged with murder in fatal Bronx gas station shooting: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11)—  A woman is accused of fatally shooting a man at a Bronx gas station last year, authorities said Thursday. Melissa Bell, 32, of the Bronx, was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the Sept. 4, 2021, incident, police said. The shooting happened at the Shell […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Beauty Salon#Police#Violent Crime
PIX11

Man fatally struck by train in the Bronx: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11)– A man was fatally struck by a train in the Bronx Tuesday night, police said. The 45-year-old male was on the roadbed when he was hit by the northbound 2 train near East 149th Street and Third Avenue at approximately 9 p.m., according to an NYPD spokesman. The train operator saw the […]
BRONX, NY
News 12

Bronx mother searching for teen daughter missing since last week

A Bronx mother is asking the public for help looking for her 14-year-old daughter who has been missing since last week. Alexa Olivera was seen last on May 12 at DeWitt Clinton High School, where she is a freshman. Her mother, Zuleika Gonzales, says she dropped her daughter off that morning but she never came back home.
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

Bronx woman charged in murder of Mount Vernon man

A Bronx woman has been arrested for the murder of a Mount Vernon man in 2021. Police say Melissa Bell, 32, fatally wounded Corey Allen, 28, in a drive-by shooting in the Parkchester area in September. News 12 is told another man was injured in the attack too. Bell is...
BRONX, NY
New York Post

‘Devastated’ parents of slain 11-year-old girl visit Bronx crime scene

The heartbroken parents of an 11-year-old girl senselessly cut down by a stray bullet made a tearful visit Tuesday to the Bronx sidewalk where she was fatally shot. Kyhara Tay’s parents and grandmother mourned the slain girl at a makeshift memorial that continues to grow outside a nail salon on Fox Street, where the girl was struck in the stomach and mortally wounded around 5 p.m. Monday.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Parents of 11-year-old shooting victim make emotional plea for justice

LONGWOOD, the Bronx (PIX11) — For the first time since their 11-year-old daughter was gunned down by a stray bullet on Monday, the parents of Kyhara Tay spoke out about their loss, and the grief they are living with. Meanwhile, the gunman and at least two other people involved in the shooting remain at large. […]
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Vigil for slain 11-year-old Bronx girl

Dozens people came to the spot in Bronx where Kyhara Tay, 11, was fatally shot. They lit candles, cried, and grieved. Police said Tay was killed by a bullet meant for someone else.
BRONX, NY
News 12

News 12

76K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy