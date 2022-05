Moose are incredible animals but there are a few things you want to remember. They're huge, and sometimes they don't take kindly to strangers. They're also right here in New York state. The New York State Department of Conversation says that most moose in the state stay closer to the Adirondacks, Catskills, and the Taconic highlands near the borders of Massachusetts and Vermont. They're the state's largest land animal, and a full-size bull can weigh anywhere from 600 to 1,200 pounds.

ANIMALS ・ 6 DAYS AGO