Kentucky State

Kentucky 2022 primary election results

 4 days ago

Kentucky voters headed to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in primaries for the Senate, House of Representatives and state legislature. Polls closed at 7 p.m. ET.

State Significance

Kentucky is a solidly red state. In the 2020 election, former President Donald Trump won Kentucky by a 25% margin over President Joe Biden.

The Kentucky GOP Senate primary race was not expected to be competitive. Republican Sen. Rand Paul was expected to win the nomination and continue on to the general in November.

Kentucky’s Democratic primary candidates included Charles Booker, who made a run for Senate in 2020. In the primary, Booker narrowly lost to Amy McGrath, who went on to compete against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

