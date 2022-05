Four more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the area from May 11th to Wednesday. During the seven-day period, two more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Dubuque County, as well as one more each in Clayton County in Iowa, and Lafayette County in Wisconsin. There now have been three related deaths in Dubuque County in the past two weeks after no such deaths were reported for seven straight weeks. There were seven people with COVID-19 hospitalized Wednesday at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, one fewer than one week earlier.

DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO