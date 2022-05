(The Center Square) – Repealing a law that permits employers to pay disabled workers less than minimum wage is making its way to the Rhode Island Senate. The Rhode Island House of Representatives passed House Bill 7511, sponsored by Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, D-Warwick, on Tuesday. The bill, if enacted, would prevent the practice that landed the state in a lawsuit with the Department of Justice, which was settled in 2014, for paying workers with intellectual or developmental disabilities lower wages.

WARWICK, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO