Girl, 11, dies in Bronx hospital after shot in stomach by gunman on scooter

By Emily Nadal
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TD8cc_0fgFTSAs00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — An 11-year-old girl died Monday night at a Bronx hospital after being shot in the stomach by a gunman who passed by in a scooter, the NYPD said.

The shooting occurred at 4:50 p.m. at 995 Westchester Ave. in Woodstock, police said.

Cops said the girl was not the intended target of the gunfire that was shot into a group by two men.

"An unknown male was running on Fox Street towards 165 St. while being chased by two individuals on a scooter," the NYPD said in a media release. "When the male being chased approached the front of 1015 Fox St. he attempted to enter the location causing the scooter to drive past him on the sidewalk. The passenger of the scooter began to shoot at the male. One round traveled down Fox Street and struck an 11 year old female in the abdomen who was standing in front of 993 Fox St."

The girl was taken to Lincoln Hospital in critical condition. She later died there. She has been identified as Kyhara Tay.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

"This is very, very difficult for us to accept,” Deputy Chief Timothy McCormack, commanding officer of the Bronx Bureau of Detectives, said. "This is the second child that’s shot in this borough this year, an 11-month-old and now an 11-year-old. It is troubling that this is happening in our society today. The NYPD, we know how to fight crime and we’re doing it to the best of our ability. And I think the other parts of the criminal justice system need to step up and take their responsibility for what’s going on."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V0u2B_0fgFTSAs00
The scene of the shooting where Kyhara Tay was killed Monday. Photo credit Glenn Schuck

Mayor Eric Adams, who spoke and prayed with the girl’s family at the hospital, vowed an arrest in the case during a Harlem vigil Monday night for the victims of the Buffalo supermarket mass shooting.

“Each one of us will have a river we must dam,” the mayor said. “And I know mine. I must protect the innocent people of this city. And I’m not going to apologize for doing that.”

