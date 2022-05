Leasing agent for the John Stewart Company at The Presidio doesn't have a real estate license. The John Stewart Company is in violation of the Department of Real Estate laws with the sweet heart deal it has while mismanaging the “The Presidio Residences”, in the Presidio National Park, in San Francisco, with a leasing agent who does not have a real estate license.

