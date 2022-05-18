ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

North Carolina 2022 primary election results

By ABC News
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CiJ31_0fgFAB1S00

North Carolina voters headed to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in primaries for the Senate, House of Representatives and state legislature. Polls closed at 7:30 p.m.

Due to redistricting litigation, the primaries were pushed back from March 8 to May 17. To become the party’s nominee, a candidate must receive more than 30% of the votes. If no candidate reaches that threshold, a second primary will be held on July 26.

Some of the changes to make voting easier during the pandemic have been reversed, but turnout seems promising.

As of Monday, North Carolina had reported over 577,000 absentee ballots cast, many more than just under 300,000 absentee ballots counted in 2018.

State Significance

North Carolina is a battleground state that Democrats hope to recapture.

In 2020, President Joe Biden lost North Carolina to former President Donald Trump by less than two percentage points. In the Senate race that year, Democrat Cal Cunningham lost to Republican Sen. Thom Tillis -- also by less than two percentage points.

Although there were several candidates running in the GOP Senate primary, there were three competitive races to watch. Trump-endorsed candidate Rep. Ted Budd was expected to win after dropping in the polls earlier this year. Other candidates in the race included former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory and former Rep. Mark Walker.

The winner will most likely face off against the leading Democratic candidate, former Chief Justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court Cheri Beasley.

Other competitive races included North Carolina's 11th Congressional District, where Rep. Madison Cawthorn was running for reelection. Cawthorn has had a wild freshman year in Congress and Republican voters were tasked with deciding if they wanted to keep him around despite multiple scandals. Among those who wanted to see him ousted were both of the state's Republican senators.

In North Carolina's 13th Congressional District, Republican Bo Hines was a Trump-endorsed candidate running in an area he has no connection to and does not live in. Many people have criticized Hines for using this campaign to launch his political career. He has said his ultimate goal is to become president.

North Carolina's 4th Congressional District race was filled with star power. Eight Democrats filed their candidacy paperwork, including musician Clay Aiken, Durham County Commissioner Democrat Nida Allam and Democratic state Sen. Valerie Foushee. The district is solidly blue and will likely remain that way.

Comments / 1

Related
WCNC

'Advantage: Republican' | Political scientist gives GOP advantage in US Senate race

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After Tuesday's primary, political scientists are surveying the electoral map, sizing up the general election in November. "The president's party always loses seats, typically in midterm elections. Joe Biden's approval rating is low on economic issues, particularly inflation is at the forefront," Dr. Michael Bitzer, professor of politics at Catawba College, said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
carolinajournal.com

Smith wins NC GOP 1st Congressional District race over Roberson

A tale of two Sandys has come to an end as previous GOP nominee Sandy Smith has won over Rocky Mount Mayor Sandy Roberson in North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District GOP primary race. With all 270 precincts reporting, Smith had 13,571 votes or 31% compared to Roberson’s 11,563 or 27%.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
oceanstatecurrent.com

Sten Reacts: RI Governor’s Race Commercials

The race for the RI Governorship is heating up and we’re bringing you live reactions from Sten himself! Watch as Sten breaks down the good, the bad, and the ugly of each commercial. Who does he think has the best strategy? Who do you this is going to win? You won’t want to miss a minute of this hot political action. Click this video now and be sure to subscribe to our channel so you don’t miss a beat of Rhode Island politics!
ELECTIONS
myrtlebeachsc.com

Did Russell Fry Really Raise S.C. Gas Taxes 71%?

A mailer sent out by U.S. 7th Congressman Tom Rice claims Russell Fry raised your gas taxes by 71%. Is it true?. MyrtleBeachSC News fact checked the mailer. In fact, Rice is correct. As Majority Whip of the S.C. House, Fry did raise your gas tax by 71%. The measure was then vetoed by Governor Henry McMaster.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Valerie Foushee
Person
Cheri Beasley
Person
Thom Tillis
Person
Ted Budd
Person
Cal Cunningham
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Clay Aiken
Person
Pat Mccrory
Person
Donald Trump
WBTV

Majority of voters in N.C. unaffiliated

Polls open at 6:30 a.m. on May 17 and will remain open until 7:30 p.m. Talking about the primary on the eve of the election in Mecklenburg County, state. WBTV spoke with Michael Dickerson with the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections ahead of the May 17 primary election. Nearly 18K...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
The Associated Press

Northern Kentucky incumbents ousted in legislative primary

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Three prominent Kentucky House Republicans were defeated in bruising GOP primaries that reflected growing pains within the state’s dominant political party. Several other incumbent GOP lawmakers successfully fended off tough challenges on Tuesday. The epicenter of the Republican intraparty battles was in northern Kentucky...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Primary Election#Legislature#State Senate#House Of Representatives#Democrats#Republican#Gop#Democratic
miamistandard.news

Rhode Island Lawmakers Vote To Legalize Adult-Use Cannabis

Legislative panels in the Rhode Island Senate and House of Representatives voted to approve a bill to legalize cannabis for use by adults on Wednesday after an updated version of the measure was released by lawmakers the night before. On Wednesday, the Senate Judiciary Committee approved the bill with a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
mybackyardnews.com

RI HOUSE PASSES REPURPOSED AFFORDABLE HOUSING BILL

STATE HOUSE – The House of Representatives today passed legislation sponsored by Rep. Jacquelyn Baginski (D-Dist. 17, Cranston) which would allow the repurposing of vacant and unused school and municipal buildings for affordable housing. “The significant lack of affordable housing in our state is an issue that negatively affects...
CONGRESS & COURTS
carolinajournal.com

Raleigh Democrat’s bill would ban dogs from back of N.C. pickup trucks

A Democratic state representative from Raleigh proposes a statewide ban on transporting dogs in open vehicle beds and cargo areas. Violation of the new law would carry a $25 penalty. You could be fined for transporting your dog in the back of your pickup truck in North Carolina, under a...
RALEIGH, NC
WCNC

South Carolina family charged in connection to US Capitol riot

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Five members of a South Carolina family were among the people closest to the doorway to the U.S. House of Representatives as members of Congress convened to certify the 2020 election on Jan. 6, 2021. Linwood Alan Robinson, Sr., Linwood Alan Robinson II, Benjamin S. Robinson,...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
WWEEK

Oregon Ballot Returns So Far: Older Voters Are Showing Up

With election day upon us, the story of the 2022 primary continues to be a lack of excitement on the part of voters. With a partial count of ballots received on Monday, figures released by the secretary of state show the statewide percentage of ballots returned is 18.1%. Overall, Republicans (24.8%) and Democrats (24.6%) are voting at a similar rate, while unaffiliated voters, who are shut out of party primaries but can vote in nonpartisan contests, are barely bothering to open their ballots (7.3%).
OREGON STATE
Veronica Charnell Media

North Carolina Has 6.2 Billion Surplus, Will Governor Cooper Offer Stimulus Checks to North Carolinians?

Photo Courtesy of McKenzie Marco/UnsplashMcKenzie Marco. These are certainly precedent times we are living in. From the war between Ukraine and Russia, Food and Gas prices continue to rise, and we are still dealing with a Pandemic. Although the Federal Government has not approved a monthly stimulus check, some states had started sending the fourth check to households to help struggling families with the effects caused by inflation. Gas prices in North Carolina are on the rise. AAA reported North Carolina's average gas price is $4.246 compared to the National gas price average of $4.483.
ABC News

ABC News

653K+
Followers
154K+
Post
352M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy