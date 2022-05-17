ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE RAW Results (5/16): Asuka Vs. Lynch, Steel Cage Match

By Matthew Carlins
Cover picture for the articleWelcome to our WrestlingINC.com live WWE RAW viewing party. Tonight’s show broadcasts live from the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. WWE is promoting a steel cage match for tonight’s show. Bobby Lashley is set to face Omos. Please share coverage of today’s Viewing Party on social media...

Becky Lynch Punches At Cody Rhodes After WWE Raw

Following Monday’s WWE RAW broadcast, a fan caught former Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch taking a swing at Cody Rhodes while selling Asuka’s green mist. It all went down during a dark match involving Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The video posted by @Baby_Face_Grace shows Lynch heading backstage up the entrance passing Rhodes during his entrance. When she is near to him Lynch starts swinging punches and kicks as if she can’t see due to the mist in her eyes. Check out the fan capture footage below:
Ric Flair’s Son-in-law Addresses Concern About Him Coming Out of Retirement

Conrad Thompson discussed his father-in-law Ric Flair’s retirement on the My World with Jeff Jarrett podcast, and how fans are concerned:. “Once upon a time, the greatest wrestling weekend of my life was ECW One Night Stand because ECW went away with a whimper. I mean, there was no final show. We didn’t really get to say goodbye. At least with the last Nitro, we knew it was the last Nitro. But for Jim Crockett promotions, it just went away. In a perfect world, there would have been a One Night Stand version of that 30 years ago, but it didn’t happen.”
Naomi Addresses Rumors Of Her Joining The Bloodline Faction

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
Sasha Banks Hinted At How WWE Treats Her Prior to Walking Out of WWE Raw

Sasha Banks' appearances on Kevin Hart's Cold as Balls interview series dropped this week in which she talked about how she is treated by the WWE as one of its biggest stars. The full interview was released to YouTube on Tuesday and fans have since combed through the comments following Banks' decision (along with her tag team partner Naomi) to walk out of this week's Monday Night Raw over creative frustrations with how the Women's Tag Team Championships were being used.
Wrestlers React To Sasha Banks And Naomi Walking Out Of WWE RAW

Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE RAW last night has left Wrestling Twitter abuzz. Although current WWE Superstars have stayed quiet on the controversy, wrestlers from other promotions have chimed-in with their thoughts. The reactions have come from the likes of IMPACT Wrestling star Mia Yim, Matthew Rehwoldt...
Two Former WWE Superstars Get Married in Alaska

Two former WWE Superstars are now a married couple. Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux tied the knot on a glacier in Alaska. The wedding happened six months after Kross and Bordeaux announced their engagement and was posted on Kross' YouTube channel. "Hello Everyone, Elizabeth and I have recently eloped- we're...
AEW Fight Forever: Nyla Rose Officially Revealed

AEW's debut videogame, AEW Fight Forever, has finally delivered updates on the game's development for fans. In a May 4 livestream, two wrestlers in AEW's Womens Division were revealed to be in the game, one of them being "The Native Beast" Nyla Rose.
Carmella Defends Corey Graves' Commentary Regarding Sasha Banks And Naomi On 5/16 WWE Raw

Monday's WWE Raw was headlined by Asuka and Becky Lynch battling it out to determine the top contender for the Raw Women's Championship. The bout was originally announced as a six-pack challenge featuring Asuka, Lynch, Doudrop, Nikki ASH, Sasha Banks, and Naomi. During the show, it was announced that Banks and Naomi had left, leaving Becky Lynch to ask Adam Pearce to change things.
Ricky Steamboat Says He Declined Match Against Ric Flair

Ricky Steamboat won’t face Ric Flair in the latter’s in-ring return, noting he declined the match. During a virtual signing with Highspots Superstore, Steamboat confirmed he was approached about the match, which was https://411mania.com/wrestling/more-ric-flair-planned-return-ring-potential-opponents/ target=new>reportedly pitched to be Flair & FTR against Steamboat & the Rock N’ Roll Express, but decided to turn it down. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:
Ahmed Johnson Says He Would Like To Wrestle Bobby Lashley Or Brock Lesnar

Ahmed Johnson talks about dream opponents from today's WWE roster and his own era. Ahmed Johnson was briefly a top WWE Superstar during the New Generation era. Johnson headlined a number of WWE cards alongside names such as Shawn Michaels. From 1995 until 1998, Johnson was a major part of WrestleMania events and even had the distinction of being the first black WWE Intercontinental Champion.
AL.com

Sasha Banks, Naomi walk out on ‘Monday Night Raw’ with ‘suitcases in hand,’ WWE says

WWE released a statement late Monday after Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of “Monday Night Raw” at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. The announced match was that Banks, Naomi, Becky Lynch, Asuka, Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. were going to take part in a six-pack challenge match to determine the next person to face Bianca Belair for her Raw women’s championship at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view later this month.
WWE Addresses Naomi and Sasha Banks' Shocking Absence From Match

The WWE is speaking out after Naomi and Sasha Banks were noticeably absent from Monday Night Raw. In a statement released May 17, the organization confirmed, "During the broadcast, they walked into WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis office with their suitcases in hand, placed their tag team championship belts on his desk and walked out."
CM Punk Responds To Matt Cardona’s Joke On Sasha Banks and Naomi

As PWMania.com previously reported, Banks was apparently upset with WWE’s creative plans at Monday’s RAW, so she met with WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon to vent her frustration and walked out of RAW with Naomi. Several wrestlers outside of WWE reacted to the story, notably Matt Cardona,...
Major Update On Ric Flair’s Opponent For Return Match

After weeks of rumors and speculation Ric Flair confirmed that he will indeed be returning to the ring for one more match on July 31st. Flair is set to wrestle for in Nashville and it sounds like he could be facing one of his old rivals. Fightful Select reports that...
Bryan Danielson suffers leg injury at AEW Rampage tapings

AEW star Bryan Danielson appeared to have injured his leg at the Rampage taping that took place after AEW Dynamite last night, according to fans in the arena, in an unusual way: his leg got stuck between the ring and the entrance ramp, requiring several producers and agents to try to help free him over the course of “a long time”.
Ric Flair, Arn Anderson And Others Set For Four Horsemen Reunion

The Four Horsemen will ride together again for one last time. On Wednesday morning, Ric Flair announced that the famous stable will appear together on stage at Starrcast V this summer in Nashville, and indicated it would include every wrestler to ever be part of the Four Horsemen stable. “The...
Four Horsemen Reunion Announced For Starrcast V

Starrcast announced that Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, Lex Luger, JJ Dillon, and Barry Windham will reunite for one last ride. The panel is being billed as the first and last time the Horsemen will be on stage together. One of the most popular groups in wrestling history, the group was formed in 1985 with the original members consisting of Flair, Arn, Tully, Dillon, and Ole Anderson. Windham was part of the group beginning in 1988 through 1991 while Luger was part of the group in 1987.
Cody Rhodes On Vince McMahon’s Reaction To His Neck Tattoo

For years now Cody Rhodes has been trying out different things when it comes to his appearance and the Nightmare Family tattoo on his neck is impossible not to notice. It seems that there are many people in the wrestling world that have an opinion on Cody’s tattoo, but during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated the former Intercontinental Champion noted that no one in WWE has said anything to him about it yet.
Backstage Atmosphere in AEW Being Described as “Chaotic”

As PWMania.com previously reported, MJF has stated that he is unhappy with his AEW contract and wants to be paid more. During the May 11th, 2022 episode of Dynamite, MJF mentioned his contract terminating in 2024. According to a report by Voices Of Wrestling, the backstage mood in AEW is...
