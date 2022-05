(MILWAUKEE WISCONSIN May16, 2022) – The Milwaukee Community Sailing Center invites individuals and families to attend a FREE afternoon/evening learning and interacting with boating and water safety partners in our community. Wisconsinites love to enjoy time on the water on our lakes and rivers either on beaches or on watercraft. At our water safety expo presented by CBS 58, attendees will have the opportunity to learn about rules and laws governing our waterways as well as understand what to do in the event of an emergency for yourself, family or others. Representatives will be on hand to talk with individuals and families one-on-one or join us for several informative demonstrations and seminars. It all takes place at the Sailing Center at the very end of Lagoon Drive in Veterans Park with plenty of free parking.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO