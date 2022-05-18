ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho 2022 primary election results

By ABC News
ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tLx4T_0fgEZpda00

Idaho voters headed to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in the primaries for seats in the House of Representatives and Senate, as well as for governor and attorney general, among other races. Polls closed at 11 p.m. ET.

State Significance

The state saw a slight shift in party affiliation ahead of the primary, with 10,000 out of the estimated 1 million registered voters switching to become Republicans.

In the two most contentious primary races in the state, incumbent Republicans were being challenged by candidates who claimed more MAGA bona fides, with the governor's challenger even boasting an endorsement from the former president.

In the state's attorney general's race, five-term Attorney General Lawerence Wasden was fending off Republican challengers Art Macomber and former Rep. Raúl Labrador, who claimed Wasden is a "yes man" for the governor, especially around COVID-19 precautions.

Labrador was a founding member of the House Freedom Caucus, a coalition of hyper-conservative members of Congress.

And Club for Growth, a popular conservative anti-tax group, spent almost $300,000 on TV ads in the race attacking Wasden, according to Politico. He also had the endorsement of Trump-world figures like former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

MORE: GOP donors increasingly split over support for Trump as midterms approach

In the GOP primary for Idaho governor, Gov. Brad Little was defending the Republican nomination against his own lieutenant governor, Janice McGeachin, who challenged him on issues around masking. Little was one of two sitting GOP governors challenged directly by Trump. Last November, Trump endorsed McGeachin, claiming she was "a true supporter of MAGA since the very beginning."

Comments / 81

noneya
1d ago

I wish we could give every other state a Ron Desantis. He’s the best governor we’ve ever seen!

Reply
15
Trump Was Right About Everything
2d ago

Vote Red!!! This country is counting on us!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Reply(5)
70
Bill Frazier
1d ago

Why do these news stories only show what the DemonicRats are doing?

Reply(1)
15
Related
The Associated Press

Northern Kentucky incumbents ousted in legislative primary

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Three prominent Kentucky House Republicans were defeated in bruising GOP primaries that reflected growing pains within the state’s dominant political party. Several other incumbent GOP lawmakers successfully fended off tough challenges on Tuesday. The epicenter of the Republican intraparty battles was in northern Kentucky...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
Idaho State
Idaho Elections
The Associated Press

House incumbent trailing in Oregon’s 5th District primary

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A challenger from the progressive wing of the Democratic Party was leading late Tuesday in a closely watched Oregon race against a moderate incumbent, while a cryptocurrency billionaire-backed political newcomer conceded to a longtime state lawmaker in one of the nation’s most expensive Democratic congressional primaries.
OREGON STATE
KTVB

Five-term Idaho Attorney General ousted in Republican primary

BOISE, Idaho — For KTVB's full election night footage, click here. Former U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador has won Idaho’s Republican attorney general primary, beating a longtime incumbent who had been criticized by the far right for not taking a more activist role. Labrador prevailed over Attorney General Lawrence...
IDAHO STATE
WWEEK

Oregon Ballot Returns So Far: Older Voters Are Showing Up

With election day upon us, the story of the 2022 primary continues to be a lack of excitement on the part of voters. With a partial count of ballots received on Monday, figures released by the secretary of state show the statewide percentage of ballots returned is 18.1%. Overall, Republicans (24.8%) and Democrats (24.6%) are voting at a similar rate, while unaffiliated voters, who are shut out of party primaries but can vote in nonpartisan contests, are barely bothering to open their ballots (7.3%).
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janice Mcgeachin
Person
Raúl Labrador
Person
Mike Pompeo
WYFF4.com

Republican candidates in NC District 11 set for Election Day

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Voters in Western North Carolina will head to the polls Tuesday to choose their congressional representation. Rep. Madison Cawthorn was the youngest Republican ever elected to congress. Now vying for his second term, he has seven challengers in the Republican primary for his seat in North Carolina's 11th Congressional District.
ELECTIONS
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon primary election: Progressive women win big, Republican races remain tight

Progressive women won big in Oregon’s Democratic primaries Tuesday, while contested Republican races remained close with many ballots left to count.  Former House Speaker Tina Kotek won the Democratic primary for governor. Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle, state Rep. Andrea Salinas and attorney Jamie McLeod-Skinner are winning their congressional primaries. McLeod-Skinner was on her way to […] The post Oregon primary election: Progressive women win big, Republican races remain tight appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idaho Primary#Primary Election#Republican Primary#Senate#Republicans#Maga#The House Freedom Caucus#Club For Growth#Politico#State#Gop
CBS News

2022 Pennsylvania primary election: Oz-McCormick, Lee-Irwin races too close to call

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Democrats and Republicans in Pennsylvania went to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in the state's primary election. Voters selected the candidates who will represent their parties in the upcoming general election in November. Some of the top races include U.S. senator, governor, lieutenant governor, and other state and local representatives.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Big Country News

Voters in Three Oregon Counties to Decide on Possibly Becoming Part of Idaho

Voters in three more Oregon counties will indicate whether they want to become Idaho residents without leaving their homes. Questions about the “Greater Idaho” movement are on ballots in Douglas, Josephine and Klamath counties, following approval in eight rural counties, mostly in the southeast part of the state, to push toward redrawing the boundary between Idaho and Oregon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
FOX Carolina

Candidate for U.S. House District 11 (NC-R): Madison Cawthorn

Madison Cawthorn is a Republican candidate from North Carolina running for U.S. House of Representatives District 11. Cawthorn is the incumbent currently holding the seat for District 11. He was backed by then-President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. In 2021, key votes that Cawthorn opposed included the Built Back...
GREENVILLE, SC
MIX 106

Idaho’s Most Dangerous Prison Should Be Lori Vallow’s New Home

The people of Idaho have had their eyes on the Lori and Chad Daybell case for some time and with the recent news out that the trial will be taking place in Ada County, there’s been more interest in the case now than ever before. If you’re new to the case, the couple is being charged together in connection to the murders of Lori’s children, Tylee and JJ while Chad is being accused of murdering his ex-spouse.
ADA COUNTY, ID
ABC News

ABC News

649K+
Followers
154K+
Post
352M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy