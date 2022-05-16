ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southlake, TX

Rush Bowls to open Southlake location in late May

By Samantha Van Dyke
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rush Bowls, which offers customizable fruit bowls and smoothies, is opening a location at 1151 E. Southlake Blvd. in Southlake in late May, according to a May 16 press release. Owned...

communityimpact.com

Dallas Observer

Eat This: Smoked Pork Chop at Slow Bone

A handful of Thursdays ago, the Observer's food editor convinced me to join her and Texas Monthly's barbecue editor Daniel Vaughn at TMBBQ Club's "Meat Up" series at Terry Black's BBQ in Deep Ellum. We consider ourselves pretty plugged in to the goings-on in Dallas-Fort Worth barbecue, but there's no denying that Vaughn and his team do a phenomenal job covering barbecue across all of Texas.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Buffalo Wild Wings to undergo $1.3M renovations in Grapevine, plus more local projects

Curious about the latest businesses, renovations and attractions coming to Grapevine, Colleyville and Southlake? Find details on the five latest commercial projects filed in the area below. The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
GRAPEVINE, TX
Eater

L.A. Ice Cream and Waffle Shop Opening First Texas Location in Dallas

It’s been above 95 in North Texas for too much of May already, and obviously, the best cure for overheating is to apply some ice cream. Happily, Dolly Llama, a Los Angeles-based ice cream and waffles dispensary that serves intensely Instagram-friendly scoops, is opening their first Texas location on Saturday, May 28.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Food Morning to open in Lewisville in The Realm at Castle Hills

Breakfast spot Food Morning is set to open in Lewisville. The restaurant will open at The Realm at Castle Hills, but an official opening date was not available, according to a Realm news release. The Realm is located at 4400 SH 121. Food Morning will be located in a 3,354-square-foot space and it will serve breakfast and brunch, according to the news release. www.foodmorninglewisville.com.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Dallas Observer

The Best Burgers of Dallas 2022

Just as we’re all trying to get ready for swimsuit season, the food gods are laughing their asses off by throwing us a curveball with National Burger Day on May 28. Nearly 50 billion burgers are eaten each year in this country, so it’s only fitting that we dedicate an entire day celebrating America’s most iconic food as we usher in the summer grilling season.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Frisco Walmart Supercenter completes remodel

Walmart held a grand reopening ceremony May 13 to celebrate the completion of the remodeling of the Walmart Supercenter located at 12220 FM 423, Frisco. The opening celebration featured a performance from the Braswell High School jazz band and a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Walmart also presented charitable donations to local nonprofits at the celebration.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Labcorp opens Northeast Fort Worth location in late March

Labcorp opened its new location at 3424 N. Tarrant Parkway, Ste. 410, Fort Worth, on March 21, according to Rachael Roig, Labcorp media relations and PR manager. Labcorp provides routine specimen collection and lab work for patients as well as specialized services such as children’s blood collection and employment drug screenings. Throughout all of its locations, Labcorp processes over 3 million patient specimens per week, according to its website. 817-918-9105. www.labcorp.com.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Restaurant Reopens Two Years After Pandemic Closure

A Dallas restaurant that vowed to reopen after being shut down during the pandemic is finally doing just that – more than 800 days after it closed. Nestled in the Harwood District, Dolce Riviera hopes to offer an escape to the Italian coast. The restaurant reopened last week two...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Jonny’s Pizza brings New York-style pies to Frisco

Jonny’s Pizza, a New York-style pizza restaurant, officially opened May 13 at 13225 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 100. In addition to build-your-own and signature pizzas, the restaurant serves subs, calzones, classic Italian pastas and desserts. The restaurant also features a range of beers and wine at the bar top. The Frisco restaurant is the third Texas location, with others in Fort Worth and Aubrey. According to owner Jonny Lami, the restaurant is most similar to his Aubrey location but features an updated bar top and modern dining room. Jonny’s Pizza offers both carryout and dining options. 972-292-9845. www.jonnyspizzany.com.
FRISCO, TX
