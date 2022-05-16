Rush Bowls to open Southlake location in late May

Jonny’s Pizza, a New York-style pizza restaurant, officially opened May 13 at 13225 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 100. In addition to build-your-own and signature pizzas, the restaurant serves subs, calzones, classic Italian pastas and desserts. The restaurant also features a range of beers and wine at the bar top. The Frisco restaurant is the third Texas location, with others in Fort Worth and Aubrey. According to owner Jonny Lami, the restaurant is most similar to his Aubrey location but features an updated bar top and modern dining room. Jonny’s Pizza offers both carryout and dining options. 972-292-9845. www.jonnyspizzany.com.
