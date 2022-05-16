Rush Bowls to open Southlake location in late May

Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse will be opening a location in Grapevine at 4025 William D. Tate Ave. The restaurant will open where Boi Na Braza Brazilian Steakhouse used to be located. The building will be renovated to accommodate 389 patrons and allow for 160 parking spaces, according to city documents. Chama Gaucha, which started in San Antonio and has locations in Houston and Chicago, will serve a variety of different steak cuts vertically on large skewers, according to the restaurant’s website. The restaurant does not yet have an opening date. www.chamagaucha.com.

GRAPEVINE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO