Pep Guardiola has asked Manchester City fans to behave if they celebrate the Premier League title, after football was marred by several pitch invasions this week. On Thursday night, Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira was involved in an altercation with an Everton supporter who rushed onto the pitch following the Toffees' 3-2 win over the Eagles that secured their Premier League survival.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 HOURS AGO