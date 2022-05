The Prytania Theatre at Canal Place is the exclusive venue in New Orleans for the screening of a new documentary, The Automat, through Thursday, May 26. Iconic, elegant, and populist all at once, the Automat (a.k.a. Horn & Hardart) revolutionized American dining a century ago, long before there was fast food or hipster coffee shops. An eclectic mix of New Yorkers inserted nickels into slots, and slices of lemon meringue pie, macaroni and cheese, baked beans, and creamed spinach magically appeared from a grid of gleaming chrome windows.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO