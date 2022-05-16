Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Pack on the PDA in Official Wedding Photos

Wedded bliss! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker gave fans a glimpse at their Santa Barbara nuptials one day after tying the knot.

“Till death do us part,” the newlyweds captioned a series of black and white photos via Instagram on Monday, May 16.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 43, shared a kiss with her husband, 46, in one of the pictures, taken after their wedding on Sunday, May 15.

The lovebirds drove away from the California courthouse on Sunday in a vintage car with the sign “Just Married” attached to the back. Silver soup cans hung from the bumper in the retro-inspired snaps.

The Poosh founder , who shares sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, and daughter Penelope, 9 , with ex Scott Disick , showed off her sexy bridal look in another photo. In the saucy snap, Kardashian wore a white Dolce and Gabbana mini dress and sheer veil with black suede high heels.

While the Kardashians star’s sisters and brother were not on site for the intimate ceremony, her maternal grandmother, Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell , was by her side for the occasion. Campbell, 87, couldn’t stop smiling as she posed for a group photo with her granddaughter. (Barker's father, Randy , was also there as a witness.)

Barker, for his part, included a closeup photo of him kissing Kardashian on her cheek while she sat on the Cadillac and wrapped her legs around his waist.

The twosome also shared images of them leaving the courthouse as husband and wife before posing for numerous snaps in the sleek vehicle.

Us Weekly confirmed on Sunday that the couple were legally married after receiving the proper marriage license. The duo previously had a ceremony in Las Vegas in April after attending the Grammys, but it was not legally binding since they did not obtain a marriage certificate.

Most of Kardashian’s family was not in attendance for either ceremony. Her squad, however, will be invited to celebrate the pair “in the near future” in Italy, according to the insider.

The Blink-182 drummer, who shares son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler , was also without his loved ones on the couple’s special day. (Barker is also stepfather to Atiana De La Hoya, 23, who, Moakler, 47, shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya .)

The pair’s nuptials came nearly seven months after Barker proposed to Kardashian in Santa Barbara in October 2021. The couple were first linked in late 2020. Us confirmed the romance in January 2021 , with a source telling Us , “They have been close friends for years and have been dating for a couple months.”

The insider added : “Travis is very smitten with Kourtney and has been for a while.”