GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — A mom who went missing in Washington was found dead in a sleeping bag two months later, officials say. KIRO reported that missing Yanira Cedillos, 30, who went missing on March 4, was found in a remote area of Walla Walla County on May 12. KIRO says she was found dead in a sleeping bag that was covered in tree limbs and leaves. Moses Lake police positively identified the body as Cedillos with the help of the medical examiner’s office.

GRANT COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO