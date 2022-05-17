ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver in critical condition after crash in Fort Walton Beach

By WEAR staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- A crash in Fort Walton Beach Monday morning left one person in critical condition. It happened around 9:55 a.m. at the...

