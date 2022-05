— The city of Bardstown has been selected as a stop along the 22nd Annual Gumball 3000 Rally, the world’s largest and most famous luxury automotive road rally. The Gumball 3000 is a bucket list event for celebrities, influencers and billionaires alike to drive in this once-in-a-lifetime adventure. The rally boasts 100 to 150 of the world’s most spectacular supercars driving 3000 miles in seven days, whilst hosting public and private events in each city it passes through.

BARDSTOWN, KY ・ 3 HOURS AGO