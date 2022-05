One of southern Kentucky’s coolest features is hidden underground. If you’ve ever done any exploring in your backyard, you may have noticed this area is home to the world’s longest cave system. Mammoth Cave National Park was established over 80 years ago. Covering over 45 thousand acres above ground across Edmonson, Barren, and Hart counties, there are also 420 miles of cave mapped out to date. The cave has thousands of years of history and we can’t touch all of that in just one segment, so we’ll start with the milestones.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO