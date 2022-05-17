ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laguna Woods, CA

Hero Doctor Died Saving Others in Calif. Church Shooting, Which Was Hate Crime Targeting Taiwanese: Sheriff

By Christine Pelisek
People
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout 50 congregants were enjoying a lunch banquet following their church service at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., on Sunday. The congregants, who were mostly elderly members of the Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church, were celebrating the return of one of their pastors who had recently come back from a...

